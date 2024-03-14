Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 18:41:05

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

14-March-2024 / 17:41 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

14 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

14 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

241,098

Highest price paid per share:

48.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

47.70p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

48.4422p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,713,634 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,713,634) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

48.4422p

241,098

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

50000

48.80

 10:59:25

00069233632TRLO0

XLON

8569

48.70

 11:27:20

00069234285TRLO0

XLON

500

48.70

 11:27:20

00069234288TRLO0

XLON

7765

48.70

 12:17:50

00069235366TRLO0

XLON

250

48.70

 12:17:50

00069235367TRLO0

XLON

163

48.70

 13:03:03

00069236317TRLO0

XLON

9517

48.70

 13:24:37

00069236932TRLO0

XLON

7505

48.70

 13:24:37

00069236933TRLO0

XLON

7967

48.70

 13:24:37

00069236934TRLO0

XLON

86

48.70

 13:24:38

00069236936TRLO0

XLON

9391

48.70

 13:24:40

00069236937TRLO0

XLON

4619

48.70

 13:24:51

00069236938TRLO0

XLON

7193

48.70

 13:24:51

00069236939TRLO0

XLON

7970

48.70

 13:25:01

00069236942TRLO0

XLON

10353

48.70

 13:25:01

00069236943TRLO0

XLON

12909

48.50

 13:25:10

00069236950TRLO0

XLON

7630

48.60

 13:42:22

00069237648TRLO0

XLON

8041

48.60

 13:44:31

00069237694TRLO0

XLON

50000

47.70

 14:52:34

00069241037TRLO0

XLON

6968

48.50

 15:38:33

00069243920TRLO0

XLON

802

48.50

 15:38:33

00069243921TRLO0

XLON

5000

48.20

 15:44:31

00069244184TRLO0

XLON

7108

48.20

 16:18:55

00069245806TRLO0

XLON

7792

48.20

 16:18:55

00069245807TRLO0

XLON

182

48.20

 16:19:06

00069245810TRLO0

XLON

2818

48.20

 16:19:06

00069245811TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 309829
EQS News ID: 1859409

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

