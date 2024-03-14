Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

14 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 14 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 241,098 Highest price paid per share: 48.80p Lowest price paid per share: 47.70p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 48.4422p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,713,634 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,713,634) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 48.4422p 241,098

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 50000 48.80 10:59:25 00069233632TRLO0 XLON 8569 48.70 11:27:20 00069234285TRLO0 XLON 500 48.70 11:27:20 00069234288TRLO0 XLON 7765 48.70 12:17:50 00069235366TRLO0 XLON 250 48.70 12:17:50 00069235367TRLO0 XLON 163 48.70 13:03:03 00069236317TRLO0 XLON 9517 48.70 13:24:37 00069236932TRLO0 XLON 7505 48.70 13:24:37 00069236933TRLO0 XLON 7967 48.70 13:24:37 00069236934TRLO0 XLON 86 48.70 13:24:38 00069236936TRLO0 XLON 9391 48.70 13:24:40 00069236937TRLO0 XLON 4619 48.70 13:24:51 00069236938TRLO0 XLON 7193 48.70 13:24:51 00069236939TRLO0 XLON 7970 48.70 13:25:01 00069236942TRLO0 XLON 10353 48.70 13:25:01 00069236943TRLO0 XLON 12909 48.50 13:25:10 00069236950TRLO0 XLON 7630 48.60 13:42:22 00069237648TRLO0 XLON 8041 48.60 13:44:31 00069237694TRLO0 XLON 50000 47.70 14:52:34 00069241037TRLO0 XLON 6968 48.50 15:38:33 00069243920TRLO0 XLON 802 48.50 15:38:33 00069243921TRLO0 XLON 5000 48.20 15:44:31 00069244184TRLO0 XLON 7108 48.20 16:18:55 00069245806TRLO0 XLON 7792 48.20 16:18:55 00069245807TRLO0 XLON 182 48.20 16:19:06 00069245810TRLO0 XLON 2818 48.20 16:19:06 00069245811TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse