Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-March-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

18 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

216,855

Highest price paid per share:

48.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

47.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

48.0962p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,354,337 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,354,337) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

48.0962p

216,855

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

9470

48.50

 08:42:41

00069261077TRLO0

XLON

9060

47.40

 08:43:15

00069261090TRLO0

XLON

10258

48.00

 09:52:54

00069262720TRLO0

XLON

100000

48.00

 09:57:38

00069262971TRLO0

XLON

33012

48.30

 14:56:01

00069271838TRLO0

XLON

8420

48.30

 14:56:01

00069271839TRLO0

XLON

8535

48.30

 14:56:01

00069271840TRLO0

XLON

10000

48.30

 14:57:12

00069271863TRLO0

XLON

3044

48.30

 15:24:47

00069272996TRLO0

XLON

6956

48.30

 15:24:47

00069272997TRLO0

XLON

2159

48.30

 15:28:17

00069273198TRLO0

XLON

9011

48.30

 15:28:17

00069273199TRLO0

XLON

6930

47.60

 15:28:18

00069273201TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 310401
EQS News ID: 1861369

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

