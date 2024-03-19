Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

19 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 19 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 111,146 Highest price paid per share: 48.00p Lowest price paid per share: 47.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 47.9751p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,243,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,243,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 47.9751p 111,146

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 8601 48.00 13:24:46 00069286649TRLO0 XLON 9274 48.00 13:24:46 00069286650TRLO0 XLON 10450 48.00 13:24:46 00069286651TRLO0 XLON 9563 48.00 13:24:46 00069286652TRLO0 XLON 9084 48.00 13:24:46 00069286653TRLO0 XLON 10487 48.00 13:24:46 00069286654TRLO0 XLON 9687 48.00 13:24:46 00069286655TRLO0 XLON 10596 48.00 13:24:46 00069286656TRLO0 XLON 10000 48.00 13:25:01 00069286659TRLO0 XLON 9182 48.00 13:25:01 00069286660TRLO0 XLON 8688 48.00 13:27:01 00069286696TRLO0 XLON 3265 47.50 16:29:30 00069294531TRLO0 XLON 2269 47.50 16:29:30 00069294532TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse