Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-March-2024 / 18:28 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

19 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

111,146

Highest price paid per share:

48.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

47.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

47.9751p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,243,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,243,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

47.9751p

111,146

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

8601

48.00

 13:24:46

00069286649TRLO0

XLON

9274

48.00

 13:24:46

00069286650TRLO0

XLON

10450

48.00

 13:24:46

00069286651TRLO0

XLON

9563

48.00

 13:24:46

00069286652TRLO0

XLON

9084

48.00

 13:24:46

00069286653TRLO0

XLON

10487

48.00

 13:24:46

00069286654TRLO0

XLON

9687

48.00

 13:24:46

00069286655TRLO0

XLON

10596

48.00

 13:24:46

00069286656TRLO0

XLON

10000

48.00

 13:25:01

00069286659TRLO0

XLON

9182

48.00

 13:25:01

00069286660TRLO0

XLON

8688

48.00

 13:27:01

00069286696TRLO0

XLON

3265

47.50

 16:29:30

00069294531TRLO0

XLON

2269

47.50

 16:29:30

00069294532TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 310686
EQS News ID: 1862505

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

