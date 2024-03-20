20.03.2024 19:19:13

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
20-March-2024 / 18:19 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

20 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

20 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

49.30p

Lowest price paid per share:

49.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

49.0144p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,993,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,993,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

49.0144p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3059

49.00

 11:46:41

00069300310TRLO0

XLON

14855

49.00

 11:46:48

00069300313TRLO0

XLON

17120

49.00

 11:46:48

00069300312TRLO0

XLON

6824

49.00

 11:46:49

00069300314TRLO0

XLON

314

49.30

 11:46:50

00069300315TRLO0

XLON

827

49.30

 11:46:50

00069300316TRLO0

XLON

4016

49.00

 11:46:51

00069300318TRLO0

XLON

10821

49.30

 11:46:51

00069300317TRLO0

XLON

1910

49.00

 11:46:51

00069300322TRLO0

XLON

8025

49.00

 11:50:54

00069300372TRLO0

XLON

27281

49.00

 11:53:17

00069300407TRLO0

XLON

2647

49.00

 12:13:20

00069300938TRLO0

XLON

10760

49.00

 12:13:20

00069300939TRLO0

XLON

10142

49.00

 12:13:30

00069300943TRLO0

XLON

10156

49.00

 13:10:44

00069302292TRLO0

XLON

1115

49.00

 13:13:44

00069302442TRLO0

XLON

2861

49.00

 13:13:44

00069302441TRLO0

XLON

3763

49.00

 13:13:44

00069302440TRLO0

XLON

9491

49.00

 15:04:35

00069305878TRLO0

XLON

104013

49.00

 15:09:41

00069306080TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
