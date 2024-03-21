21.03.2024 18:39:10

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-March-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

21 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

21 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

49.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

48.70p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

49.0193p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,743,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,743,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

49.0193p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

13673

49.20

 09:18:55

00069313147TRLO0

XLON

10221

49.20

 09:18:55

00069313149TRLO0

XLON

11812

49.20

 09:18:56

00069313151TRLO0

XLON

94

48.70

 09:20:23

00069313163TRLO0

XLON

7596

48.70

 09:41:53

00069313874TRLO0

XLON

100000

49.00

 11:25:08

00069317052TRLO0

XLON

9294

49.00

 11:33:42

00069317286TRLO0

XLON

2474

49.00

 11:35:13

00069317337TRLO0

XLON

3000

49.00

 11:35:13

00069317339TRLO0

XLON

7773

49.00

 11:35:13

00069317340TRLO0

XLON

3455

49.00

 11:35:13

00069317341TRLO0

XLON

7513

49.00

 11:35:13

00069317344TRLO0

XLON

3306

49.00

 12:17:13

00069319058TRLO0

XLON

7337

49.00

 12:17:13

00069319059TRLO0

XLON

318

49.00

 12:17:13

00069319060TRLO0

XLON

11335

49.00

 13:54:13

00069322088TRLO0

XLON

10302

49.00

 15:20:13

00069326640TRLO0

XLON

12403

49.00

 15:35:13

00069327311TRLO0

XLON

10653

49.00

 15:47:13

00069327925TRLO0

XLON

3000

49.00

 16:03:13

00069328652TRLO0

XLON

7742

49.00

 16:03:13

00069328653TRLO0

XLON

3150

49.00

 16:07:13

00069329000TRLO0

XLON

3549

49.00

 16:07:13

00069329001TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
