Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

22-March-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

22 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

22 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

49.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

48.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

48.8283p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,493,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,493,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

48.8283p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

14257

48.90

 08:17:10

00069332908TRLO0

XLON

3381

49.00

 08:29:16

00069333096TRLO0

XLON

9332

49.00

 08:29:16

00069333097TRLO0

XLON

3483

49.00

 08:29:16

00069333098TRLO0

XLON

9868

49.00

 08:29:16

00069333099TRLO0

XLON

161

49.00

 09:08:16

00069333986TRLO0

XLON

12788

49.00

 09:10:09

00069334020TRLO0

XLON

11319

49.00

 09:10:09

00069334022TRLO0

XLON

1500

49.00

 09:31:01

00069334467TRLO0

XLON

50000

49.00

 09:45:43

00069335039TRLO0

XLON

13539

48.70

 14:28:13

00069341013TRLO0

XLON

11843

48.70

 14:29:48

00069341066TRLO0

XLON

16490

48.70

 14:37:40

00069341247TRLO0

XLON

739

48.70

 14:37:41

00069341249TRLO0

XLON

9613

48.70

 14:37:55

00069341260TRLO0

XLON

11919

48.70

 14:38:00

00069341263TRLO0

XLON

11663

48.70

 14:40:01

00069341341TRLO0

XLON

12855

48.70

 14:49:43

00069341613TRLO0

XLON

4420

48.40

 15:35:04

00069342884TRLO0

XLON

3773

48.70

 16:08:44

00069344159TRLO0

XLON

3462

48.70

 16:08:44

00069344160TRLO0

XLON

19952

48.70

 16:08:44

00069344161TRLO0

XLON

3480

48.70

 16:08:44

00069344162TRLO0

XLON

10163

48.70

 16:08:44

00069344163TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 311540
EQS News ID: 1865733

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

