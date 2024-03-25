Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

25 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 25 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 48.60p Lowest price paid per share: 46.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 47.3929p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,243,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,243,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 47.3929p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 12822 48.60 08:28:28 00069346825TRLO0 XLON 11438 48.10 10:30:32 00069349666TRLO0 XLON 943 48.10 10:30:32 00069349667TRLO0 XLON 95 48.10 10:30:32 00069349668TRLO0 XLON 2949 48.10 10:30:32 00069349669TRLO0 XLON 752 48.10 10:30:33 00069349673TRLO0 XLON 8197 48.10 10:30:35 00069349674TRLO0 XLON 11427 48.00 10:31:01 00069349681TRLO0 XLON 4500 47.60 10:32:10 00069349713TRLO0 XLON 13388 47.60 12:01:34 00069351908TRLO0 XLON 2745 47.60 12:01:40 00069351909TRLO0 XLON 10097 47.60 12:02:17 00069351925TRLO0 XLON 5688 47.60 12:38:14 00069352660TRLO0 XLON 3216 47.60 12:38:14 00069352661TRLO0 XLON 295 47.60 12:38:16 00069352662TRLO0 XLON 2284 47.60 13:14:11 00069353561TRLO0 XLON 11998 47.60 13:14:11 00069353562TRLO0 XLON 441 47.60 13:14:12 00069353563TRLO0 XLON 13008 47.60 13:14:18 00069353565TRLO0 XLON 4675 47.10 13:24:16 00069353748TRLO0 XLON 9375 47.10 13:24:16 00069353749TRLO0 XLON 4246 47.10 13:24:16 00069353750TRLO0 XLON 100000 47.00 14:01:02 00069354874TRLO0 XLON 771 46.90 15:24:05 00069357845TRLO0 XLON 6351 46.90 15:24:05 00069357846TRLO0 XLON 163 47.00 15:59:36 00069359060TRLO0 XLON 3650 47.00 16:00:31 00069359090TRLO0 XLON 4486 46.50 16:15:59 00069359813TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse