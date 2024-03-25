25.03.2024 17:57:46

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

25-March-2024 / 16:57 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

25 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

25 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

48.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

46.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

47.3929p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,243,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,243,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

47.3929p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

12822

48.60

 08:28:28

00069346825TRLO0

XLON

11438

48.10

 10:30:32

00069349666TRLO0

XLON

943

48.10

 10:30:32

00069349667TRLO0

XLON

95

48.10

 10:30:32

00069349668TRLO0

XLON

2949

48.10

 10:30:32

00069349669TRLO0

XLON

752

48.10

 10:30:33

00069349673TRLO0

XLON

8197

48.10

 10:30:35

00069349674TRLO0

XLON

11427

48.00

 10:31:01

00069349681TRLO0

XLON

4500

47.60

 10:32:10

00069349713TRLO0

XLON

13388

47.60

 12:01:34

00069351908TRLO0

XLON

2745

47.60

 12:01:40

00069351909TRLO0

XLON

10097

47.60

 12:02:17

00069351925TRLO0

XLON

5688

47.60

 12:38:14

00069352660TRLO0

XLON

3216

47.60

 12:38:14

00069352661TRLO0

XLON

295

47.60

 12:38:16

00069352662TRLO0

XLON

2284

47.60

 13:14:11

00069353561TRLO0

XLON

11998

47.60

 13:14:11

00069353562TRLO0

XLON

441

47.60

 13:14:12

00069353563TRLO0

XLON

13008

47.60

 13:14:18

00069353565TRLO0

XLON

4675

47.10

 13:24:16

00069353748TRLO0

XLON

9375

47.10

 13:24:16

00069353749TRLO0

XLON

4246

47.10

 13:24:16

00069353750TRLO0

XLON

100000

47.00

 14:01:02

00069354874TRLO0

XLON

771

46.90

 15:24:05

00069357845TRLO0

XLON

6351

46.90

 15:24:05

00069357846TRLO0

XLON

163

47.00

 15:59:36

00069359060TRLO0

XLON

3650

47.00

 16:00:31

00069359090TRLO0

XLON

4486

46.50

 16:15:59

00069359813TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


