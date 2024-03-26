Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

26 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 26 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 46.20p Lowest price paid per share: 45.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.0954p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,043,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,043,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.0954p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 542 46.10 12:35:17 00069370473TRLO0 XLON 11065 46.10 12:42:46 00069370640TRLO0 XLON 50121 46.10 12:42:50 00069370659TRLO0 XLON 8455 46.10 12:42:50 00069370660TRLO0 XLON 16020 46.10 13:04:54 00069371163TRLO0 XLON 16460 46.10 13:04:54 00069371169TRLO0 XLON 1425 46.10 13:04:54 00069371170TRLO0 XLON 10384 46.10 13:04:54 00069371172TRLO0 XLON 743 46.10 13:04:57 00069371174TRLO0 XLON 500 46.10 14:46:17 00069374205TRLO0 XLON 13250 46.20 14:46:26 00069374209TRLO0 XLON 3424 46.20 14:46:26 00069374210TRLO0 XLON 253 46.20 14:46:26 00069374214TRLO0 XLON 723 46.20 14:46:27 00069374216TRLO0 XLON 3141 46.20 14:50:26 00069374357TRLO0 XLON 750 46.20 15:07:11 00069374859TRLO0 XLON 5405 46.20 15:20:02 00069375304TRLO0 XLON 11568 46.20 15:20:02 00069375305TRLO0 XLON 6828 46.20 15:20:03 00069375309TRLO0 XLON 5933 46.20 15:20:04 00069375311TRLO0 XLON 2078 46.20 15:43:04 00069376027TRLO0 XLON 12318 46.20 15:46:41 00069376128TRLO0 XLON 346 45.60 16:17:09 00069377519TRLO0 XLON 7397 45.70 16:20:14 00069377671TRLO0 XLON 6116 45.70 16:20:14 00069377672TRLO0 XLON 4755 45.70 16:23:30 00069377805TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse