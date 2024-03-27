Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

27 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 27 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 45.70p Lowest price paid per share: 45.10p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 45.4263p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,843,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,843,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 45.4263p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 21391 45.50 10:14:12 00069382639TRLO0 XLON 19179 45.50 10:14:12 00069382642TRLO0 XLON 9625 45.50 10:14:12 00069382643TRLO0 XLON 3336 45.50 10:14:13 00069382645TRLO0 XLON 1736 45.50 10:14:13 00069382647TRLO0 XLON 175 45.50 10:24:09 00069382832TRLO0 XLON 5000 45.50 12:20:38 00069385212TRLO0 XLON 175 45.50 12:20:39 00069385213TRLO0 XLON 5628 45.50 12:48:17 00069385806TRLO0 XLON 5630 45.70 12:58:41 00069386057TRLO0 XLON 10000 45.70 13:26:08 00069386684TRLO0 XLON 10000 45.70 14:36:17 00069388940TRLO0 XLON 4146 45.70 15:00:51 00069389958TRLO0 XLON 14116 45.70 15:00:54 00069389959TRLO0 XLON 12999 45.30 15:01:10 00069389966TRLO0 XLON 4244 45.30 15:01:10 00069389969TRLO0 XLON 8489 45.30 15:01:10 00069389972TRLO0 XLON 4102 45.30 15:01:10 00069389974TRLO0 XLON 4386 45.30 15:01:10 00069389975TRLO0 XLON 5719 45.30 15:13:08 00069390483TRLO0 XLON 8000 45.30 15:18:08 00069390575TRLO0 XLON 692 45.30 15:18:13 00069390576TRLO0 XLON 13541 45.30 15:18:13 00069390577TRLO0 XLON 3884 45.10 15:29:05 00069390862TRLO0 XLON 458 45.10 15:29:05 00069390863TRLO0 XLON 577 45.10 15:33:09 00069390987TRLO0 XLON 6887 45.10 15:54:20 00069391861TRLO0 XLON 9434 45.10 15:54:20 00069391866TRLO0 XLON 6451 45.10 15:54:21 00069391867TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse