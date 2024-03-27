+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
27.03.2024 18:15:20

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

27-March-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

27 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

27 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

45.70p

Lowest price paid per share:

45.10p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

45.4263p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,843,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,843,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

45.4263p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

21391

45.50

 10:14:12

00069382639TRLO0

XLON

19179

45.50

 10:14:12

00069382642TRLO0

XLON

9625

45.50

 10:14:12

00069382643TRLO0

XLON

3336

45.50

 10:14:13

00069382645TRLO0

XLON

1736

45.50

 10:14:13

00069382647TRLO0

XLON

175

45.50

 10:24:09

00069382832TRLO0

XLON

5000

45.50

 12:20:38

00069385212TRLO0

XLON

175

45.50

 12:20:39

00069385213TRLO0

XLON

5628

45.50

 12:48:17

00069385806TRLO0

XLON

5630

45.70

 12:58:41

00069386057TRLO0

XLON

10000

45.70

 13:26:08

00069386684TRLO0

XLON

10000

45.70

 14:36:17

00069388940TRLO0

XLON

4146

45.70

 15:00:51

00069389958TRLO0

XLON

14116

45.70

 15:00:54

00069389959TRLO0

XLON

12999

45.30

 15:01:10

00069389966TRLO0

XLON

4244

45.30

 15:01:10

00069389969TRLO0

XLON

8489

45.30

 15:01:10

00069389972TRLO0

XLON

4102

45.30

 15:01:10

00069389974TRLO0

XLON

4386

45.30

 15:01:10

00069389975TRLO0

XLON

5719

45.30

 15:13:08

00069390483TRLO0

XLON

8000

45.30

 15:18:08

00069390575TRLO0

XLON

692

45.30

 15:18:13

00069390576TRLO0

XLON

13541

45.30

 15:18:13

00069390577TRLO0

XLON

3884

45.10

 15:29:05

00069390862TRLO0

XLON

458

45.10

 15:29:05

00069390863TRLO0

XLON

577

45.10

 15:33:09

00069390987TRLO0

XLON

6887

45.10

 15:54:20

00069391861TRLO0

XLON

9434

45.10

 15:54:20

00069391866TRLO0

XLON

6451

45.10

 15:54:21

00069391867TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 312402
EQS News ID: 1869183

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1869183&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 0,50 -1,39% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen