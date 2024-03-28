+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 18:07:59

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

28-March-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

28 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

28 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

45.30p

Lowest price paid per share:

43.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

44.5497p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,593,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,593,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

44.5497p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2728

45.30

 10:06:09

00069398320TRLO0

XLON

10348

45.30

 10:58:03

00069399601TRLO0

XLON

8860

45.30

 10:58:03

00069399602TRLO0

XLON

4524

45.30

 10:58:09

00069399609TRLO0

XLON

10476

45.30

 10:58:09

00069399610TRLO0

XLON

2654

45.30

 10:58:09

00069399611TRLO0

XLON

1149

45.30

 10:58:12

00069399613TRLO0

XLON

8851

45.30

 10:58:12

00069399614TRLO0

XLON

1578

45.30

 10:58:12

00069399615TRLO0

XLON

14724

45.30

 10:58:17

00069399617TRLO0

XLON

2736

45.30

 10:58:17

00069399618TRLO0

XLON

11904

45.00

 11:06:21

00069399866TRLO0

XLON

5873

45.00

 11:22:24

00069400350TRLO0

XLON

5511

45.00

 11:22:24

00069400351TRLO0

XLON

506

45.00

 11:22:24

00069400352TRLO0

XLON

1290

45.00

 11:36:18

00069400720TRLO0

XLON

13266

45.00

 11:36:18

00069400721TRLO0

XLON

12645

44.50

 15:08:04

00069407625TRLO0

XLON

671

44.30

 15:08:04

00069407626TRLO0

XLON

5497

44.30

 15:08:07

00069407630TRLO0

XLON

10166

44.30

 15:12:16

00069407823TRLO0

XLON

11783

44.30

 15:12:16

00069407825TRLO0

XLON

11698

44.30

 15:12:16

00069407827TRLO0

XLON

12122

44.00

 15:14:39

00069407979TRLO0

XLON

11643

44.00

 15:25:39

00069408942TRLO0

XLON

50000

44.00

 15:27:59

00069409006TRLO0

XLON

2772

43.50

 15:47:28

00069409932TRLO0

XLON

4565

43.50

 16:24:49

00069411915TRLO0

XLON

9460

43.50

 16:24:49

00069411916TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 312689
EQS News ID: 1870283

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870283&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

