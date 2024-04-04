Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4 April 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 4 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 169,569 Highest price paid per share: 45.00p Lowest price paid per share: 42.30p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 44.1413p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,863,622 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,863,622) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 44.1413p 169,569

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 13186 42.90 08:12:52 00069448271TRLO0 XLON 1060 43.00 08:19:42 00069448400TRLO0 XLON 5000 43.00 08:19:42 00069448401TRLO0 XLON 2543 42.30 08:52:57 00069449097TRLO0 XLON 10252 42.30 08:54:42 00069449151TRLO0 XLON 1325 42.80 10:10:48 00069450644TRLO0 XLON 2199 43.00 10:59:53 00069451477TRLO0 XLON 20000 43.00 11:02:21 00069451501TRLO0 XLON 12072 43.40 11:43:12 00069452194TRLO0 XLON 872 43.80 12:09:12 00069452695TRLO0 XLON 85 44.90 13:41:36 00069454316TRLO0 XLON 9760 44.90 13:41:36 00069454317TRLO0 XLON 5633 45.00 13:41:36 00069454318TRLO0 XLON 13045 45.00 14:16:24 00069455144TRLO0 XLON 13179 45.00 14:16:32 00069455161TRLO0 XLON 11845 45.00 14:18:52 00069455233TRLO0 XLON 11840 45.00 14:18:52 00069455234TRLO0 XLON 7328 44.90 14:45:52 00069456161TRLO0 XLON 4309 44.90 14:46:33 00069456170TRLO0 XLON 800 44.60 15:07:35 00069457284TRLO0 XLON 648 44.90 15:13:42 00069457518TRLO0 XLON 10424 44.90 15:19:18 00069457724TRLO0 XLON 12164 45.00 15:42:47 00069458846TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse