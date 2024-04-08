08.04.2024 18:14:38

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

08-Apr-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

8 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

8 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

109,681

Highest price paid per share:

45.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

44.90p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

45.1291p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,667,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,667,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

45.1291p

109,681

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

34029

45.20

 09:58:24

00069481810TRLO0

XLON

2016

45.20

 09:58:24

00069481811TRLO0

XLON

10169

45.20

 09:58:24

00069481812TRLO0

XLON

20000

45.20

 09:58:27

00069481814TRLO0

XLON

4421

45.20

 09:58:27

00069481815TRLO0

XLON

9000

45.20

 09:58:31

00069481817TRLO0

XLON

593

45.20

 09:58:32

00069481818TRLO0

XLON

4733

44.90

 09:58:42

00069481820TRLO0

XLON

6755

45.00

 10:00:17

00069481872TRLO0

XLON

3000

45.00

 10:00:20

00069481873TRLO0

XLON

867

45.00

 10:00:20

00069481874TRLO0

XLON

4098

44.90

 10:00:20

00069481875TRLO0

XLON

9255

44.90

 10:15:28

00069482255TRLO0

XLON

745

44.90

 10:15:28

00069482256TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 314266
EQS News ID: 1875779

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875779&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten