Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
12-Apr-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

12 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

12 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

100,000

Highest price paid per share:

46.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

45.70p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

46.0350p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,066,040 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,066,040) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

46.0350p

100,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

198

46.00

 09:26:27

00069555193TRLO0

XLON

901

46.00

 09:26:27

00069555194TRLO0

XLON

542

45.70

 09:26:32

00069555195TRLO0

XLON

8976

46.20

 11:33:28

00069557403TRLO0

XLON

8280

46.20

 11:38:28

00069557480TRLO0

XLON

1045

46.20

 11:38:44

00069557483TRLO0

XLON

7000

46.00

 11:40:54

00069557507TRLO0

XLON

1742

46.00

 11:40:56

00069557508TRLO0

XLON

6619

46.00

 11:40:56

00069557509TRLO0

XLON

5299

46.00

 11:40:59

00069557510TRLO0

XLON

4701

46.00

 11:40:59

00069557511TRLO0

XLON

4952

46.00

 11:41:01

00069557512TRLO0

XLON

6375

46.00

 11:41:23

00069557516TRLO0

XLON

7253

46.00

 14:27:30

00069561758TRLO0

XLON

8803

46.00

 14:34:39

00069562141TRLO0

XLON

1197

46.00

 14:34:39

00069562142TRLO0

XLON

330

46.00

 14:58:28

00069563050TRLO0

XLON

5670

46.00

 14:58:28

00069563051TRLO0

XLON

1533

46.00

 14:58:28

00069563052TRLO0

XLON

353

46.00

 15:34:28

00069564552TRLO0

XLON

8584

46.00

 15:34:28

00069564553TRLO0

XLON

9000

46.00

 16:16:47

00069566815TRLO0

XLON

647

46.00

 16:20:45

00069567023TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 315430
EQS News ID: 1879811

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

