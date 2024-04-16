16.04.2024 18:05:22

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

16-Apr-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

16 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

16 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

134,664

Highest price paid per share:

46.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

45.92p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

46.1639p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,781,376 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,781,376) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

46.1639p

134,664

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

41217

46.40

 09:54:22

00069587793TRLO0

XLON

3155

46.40

 09:54:23

00069587794TRLO0

XLON

4963

46.40

 09:54:24

00069587795TRLO0

XLON

6820

46.40

 10:03:26

00069588196TRLO0

XLON

1520

46.40

 10:03:26

00069588197TRLO0

XLON

9000

46.10

 10:03:28

00069588198TRLO0

XLON

2335

46.10

 10:03:32

00069588199TRLO0

XLON

457

46.10

 10:03:32

00069588200TRLO0

XLON

8595

46.10

 10:19:33

00069588666TRLO0

XLON

8311

46.10

 10:24:16

00069588879TRLO0

XLON

48291

45.92

 11:46:11

00069590661TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


