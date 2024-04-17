Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 17:55:11

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

17-Apr-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

17 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

17 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

170,501

Highest price paid per share:

47.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

46.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

46.8709p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,610,875 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,610,875) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

46.8709p

170,501

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

13128

46.40

 08:25:56

00069603025TRLO0

XLON

23006

47.00

 09:25:45

00069604844TRLO0

XLON

3501

47.00

 09:25:45

00069604845TRLO0

XLON

4273

47.00

 09:25:45

00069604846TRLO0

XLON

10175

47.00

 09:25:45

00069604847TRLO0

XLON

586

46.60

 09:26:05

00069604866TRLO0

XLON

7629

47.00

 09:38:19

00069605223TRLO0

XLON

2031

47.00

 09:38:19

00069605224TRLO0

XLON

441

47.00

 09:38:19

00069605225TRLO0

XLON

8754

47.00

 09:43:00

00069605394TRLO0

XLON

8643

46.80

 09:43:21

00069605401TRLO0

XLON

672

46.80

 09:53:41

00069605773TRLO0

XLON

5402

46.80

 09:53:43

00069605776TRLO0

XLON

2112

46.80

 10:11:40

00069606129TRLO0

XLON

7749

46.80

 10:11:40

00069606130TRLO0

XLON

9311

46.80

 10:11:49

00069606134TRLO0

XLON

7900

46.60

 10:26:52

00069606493TRLO0

XLON

13843

47.00

 12:50:18

00069609250TRLO0

XLON

4476

46.70

 12:50:29

00069609253TRLO0

XLON

23812

47.00

 14:58:04

00069612807TRLO0

XLON

8533

46.80

 15:46:04

00069615553TRLO0

XLON

532

46.80

 15:46:09

00069615556TRLO0

XLON

3992

46.80

 16:24:30

00069617900TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 316301
EQS News ID: 1883069

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883069&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 0,52 0,00% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen