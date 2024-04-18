Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 18:07:46

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-Apr-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

18 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

189,617

Highest price paid per share:

46.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

46.30p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

46.6693p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,421,258 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,421,258) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

46.6693p

189,617

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

50000

46.80

 10:08:57

00069621581TRLO0

XLON

50000

46.70

 10:44:09

00069622483TRLO0

XLON

10075

46.70

 14:44:47

00069627928TRLO0

XLON

7356

46.70

 14:44:47

00069627929TRLO0

XLON

2001

46.70

 15:02:47

00069628638TRLO0

XLON

7362

46.70

 15:02:47

00069628639TRLO0

XLON

2535

46.70

 15:07:12

00069628770TRLO0

XLON

8381

46.70

 15:07:12

00069628771TRLO0

XLON

9007

46.50

 15:23:54

00069629342TRLO0

XLON

9075

46.50

 15:23:54

00069629344TRLO0

XLON

3000

46.50

 15:41:41

00069629859TRLO0

XLON

5687

46.50

 15:41:41

00069629860TRLO0

XLON

3432

46.50

 15:41:41

00069629861TRLO0

XLON

10176

46.50

 15:41:41

00069629862TRLO0

XLON

3142

46.50

 15:41:41

00069629863TRLO0

XLON

6221

46.50

 15:41:41

00069629864TRLO0

XLON

2167

46.30

 16:02:36

00069630610TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 316592
EQS News ID: 1884203

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

