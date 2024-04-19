Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 18:02:57

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Apr-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

19 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

155,403

Highest price paid per share:

47.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

46.30p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

46.7572p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,265,855 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,265,855) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

46.7572p

155,403

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2546

46.90

 09:03:47

00069633856TRLO0

XLON

14423

47.00

 09:06:49

00069633916TRLO0

XLON

9448

47.00

 09:10:43

00069634010TRLO0

XLON

8418

47.00

 09:15:27

00069634189TRLO0

XLON

9886

47.00

 09:15:27

00069634190TRLO0

XLON

138

47.00

 09:15:27

00069634191TRLO0

XLON

8432

47.00

 09:15:27

00069634192TRLO0

XLON

3353

47.00

 09:19:47

00069634256TRLO0

XLON

4999

47.00

 09:19:49

00069634257TRLO0

XLON

5074

47.00

 09:19:50

00069634259TRLO0

XLON

4919

47.00

 09:20:57

00069634280TRLO0

XLON

3423

46.50

 10:49:04

00069636164TRLO0

XLON

6040

46.50

 10:54:39

00069636394TRLO0

XLON

8955

46.30

 11:18:31

00069636984TRLO0

XLON

2567

46.30

 13:27:31

00069638973TRLO0

XLON

7640

46.30

 14:12:32

00069639945TRLO0

XLON

8263

46.70

 14:44:39

00069640903TRLO0

XLON

7980

46.70

 14:44:39

00069640904TRLO0

XLON

529

46.70

 14:44:40

00069640905TRLO0

XLON

9544

46.70

 14:51:36

00069641154TRLO0

XLON

9843

46.70

 14:54:45

00069641229TRLO0

XLON

10094

46.60

 14:58:38

00069641319TRLO0

XLON

6323

46.50

 14:58:40

00069641325TRLO0

XLON

2566

46.50

 15:14:32

00069641943TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 316874
EQS News ID: 1885161

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

