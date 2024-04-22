22.04.2024 18:22:36

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

22-Apr-2024 / 17:22 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

22 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

22 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

161,366

Highest price paid per share:

48.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

47.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

47.8424p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,104,489 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,104,489) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

47.8424p

161,366

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

5715

47.50

 08:26:43

00069646995TRLO0

XLON

10103

47.90

 08:38:52

00069647272TRLO0

XLON

982

47.80

 08:38:52

00069647273TRLO0

XLON

10796

47.80

 09:02:07

00069647990TRLO0

XLON

9648

47.70

 09:02:07

00069647993TRLO0

XLON

847

47.60

 09:03:45

00069648037TRLO0

XLON

99

47.60

 09:03:45

00069648038TRLO0

XLON

4603

47.20

 09:11:34

00069648178TRLO0

XLON

10117

47.50

 09:25:15

00069648398TRLO0

XLON

3206

47.70

 09:32:18

00069648532TRLO0

XLON

3432

47.70

 09:32:18

00069648533TRLO0

XLON

2609

47.70

 09:32:18

00069648534TRLO0

XLON

180

48.00

 10:11:15

00069649336TRLO0

XLON

2983

48.00

 11:15:26

00069650709TRLO0

XLON

5945

48.00

 11:26:45

00069650890TRLO0

XLON

920

48.00

 11:26:45

00069650891TRLO0

XLON

3590

48.00

 11:26:46

00069650892TRLO0

XLON

5000

48.00

 11:26:52

00069650894TRLO0

XLON

215

48.00

 11:55:42

00069651252TRLO0

XLON

8605

48.00

 11:55:42

00069651253TRLO0

XLON

475

48.00

 11:55:47

00069651258TRLO0

XLON

9195

48.00

 11:55:47

00069651259TRLO0

XLON

90

48.00

 11:55:52

00069651265TRLO0

XLON

2340

47.80

 12:14:56

00069651655TRLO0

XLON

6081

47.80

 12:20:47

00069651768TRLO0

XLON

4200

47.60

 14:05:58

00069654434TRLO0

XLON

1191

47.60

 14:21:03

00069655053TRLO0

XLON

172

48.00

 14:59:33

00069656668TRLO0

XLON

6367

48.00

 15:00:58

00069656794TRLO0

XLON

665

48.00

 15:00:58

00069656795TRLO0

XLON

4932

48.00

 15:04:15

00069657000TRLO0

XLON

7561

48.00

 15:04:15

00069657001TRLO0

XLON

910

48.00

 15:04:16

00069657002TRLO0

XLON

37

48.00

 15:04:16

00069657003TRLO0

XLON

8853

48.00

 15:06:01

00069657114TRLO0

XLON

887

48.00

 15:06:01

00069657115TRLO0

XLON

3678

48.00

 15:06:01

00069657116TRLO0

XLON

1029

48.00

 15:06:01

00069657117TRLO0

XLON

3678

48.00

 15:06:01

00069657118TRLO0

XLON

3678

48.00

 15:06:01

00069657119TRLO0

XLON

4674

47.90

 15:48:01

00069658954TRLO0

XLON

1078

47.90

 15:56:37

00069659209TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


