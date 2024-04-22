Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

22 April 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 22 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 161,366 Highest price paid per share: 48.00p Lowest price paid per share: 47.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 47.8424p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,104,489 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,104,489) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 47.8424p 161,366

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 5715 47.50 08:26:43 00069646995TRLO0 XLON 10103 47.90 08:38:52 00069647272TRLO0 XLON 982 47.80 08:38:52 00069647273TRLO0 XLON 10796 47.80 09:02:07 00069647990TRLO0 XLON 9648 47.70 09:02:07 00069647993TRLO0 XLON 847 47.60 09:03:45 00069648037TRLO0 XLON 99 47.60 09:03:45 00069648038TRLO0 XLON 4603 47.20 09:11:34 00069648178TRLO0 XLON 10117 47.50 09:25:15 00069648398TRLO0 XLON 3206 47.70 09:32:18 00069648532TRLO0 XLON 3432 47.70 09:32:18 00069648533TRLO0 XLON 2609 47.70 09:32:18 00069648534TRLO0 XLON 180 48.00 10:11:15 00069649336TRLO0 XLON 2983 48.00 11:15:26 00069650709TRLO0 XLON 5945 48.00 11:26:45 00069650890TRLO0 XLON 920 48.00 11:26:45 00069650891TRLO0 XLON 3590 48.00 11:26:46 00069650892TRLO0 XLON 5000 48.00 11:26:52 00069650894TRLO0 XLON 215 48.00 11:55:42 00069651252TRLO0 XLON 8605 48.00 11:55:42 00069651253TRLO0 XLON 475 48.00 11:55:47 00069651258TRLO0 XLON 9195 48.00 11:55:47 00069651259TRLO0 XLON 90 48.00 11:55:52 00069651265TRLO0 XLON 2340 47.80 12:14:56 00069651655TRLO0 XLON 6081 47.80 12:20:47 00069651768TRLO0 XLON 4200 47.60 14:05:58 00069654434TRLO0 XLON 1191 47.60 14:21:03 00069655053TRLO0 XLON 172 48.00 14:59:33 00069656668TRLO0 XLON 6367 48.00 15:00:58 00069656794TRLO0 XLON 665 48.00 15:00:58 00069656795TRLO0 XLON 4932 48.00 15:04:15 00069657000TRLO0 XLON 7561 48.00 15:04:15 00069657001TRLO0 XLON 910 48.00 15:04:16 00069657002TRLO0 XLON 37 48.00 15:04:16 00069657003TRLO0 XLON 8853 48.00 15:06:01 00069657114TRLO0 XLON 887 48.00 15:06:01 00069657115TRLO0 XLON 3678 48.00 15:06:01 00069657116TRLO0 XLON 1029 48.00 15:06:01 00069657117TRLO0 XLON 3678 48.00 15:06:01 00069657118TRLO0 XLON 3678 48.00 15:06:01 00069657119TRLO0 XLON 4674 47.90 15:48:01 00069658954TRLO0 XLON 1078 47.90 15:56:37 00069659209TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

