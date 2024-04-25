Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

25.04.2024 17:59:06

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
25-Apr-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

25 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

25 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

120,000

Highest price paid per share:

61.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

59.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

60.5012p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,944,598 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,944,598) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

60.5012p

120,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

25000

60.82

 10:07:17

00069704254TRLO0

XLON

10214

60.60

 11:42:30

00069708565TRLO0

XLON

15000

60.60

 12:15:12

00069709841TRLO0

XLON

10666

60.00

 12:18:51

00069709960TRLO0

XLON

3000

59.60

 12:20:53

00069710030TRLO0

XLON

6966

59.60

 12:20:53

00069710031TRLO0

XLON

4925

61.00

 14:02:21

00069716060TRLO0

XLON

5800

60.60

 14:04:26

00069716188TRLO0

XLON

3193

60.60

 14:04:31

00069716194TRLO0

XLON

9206

60.60

 14:29:54

00069718102TRLO0

XLON

399

60.40

 14:29:54

00069718108TRLO0

XLON

399

60.40

 14:29:54

00069718109TRLO0

XLON

10000

60.20

 14:39:10

00069719282TRLO0

XLON

4890

60.00

 15:38:35

00069725242TRLO0

XLON

2812

61.00

 16:07:51

00069727839TRLO0

XLON

7530

61.00

 16:07:51

00069727840TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 318043
EQS News ID: 1889973

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1889973&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

