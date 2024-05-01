Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

01 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 01 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 67.60p Lowest price paid per share: 67.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 67.0912p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,460,830 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,460,830) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 67.0912p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 2054 67.20 08:15:41 00069798433TRLO0 XLON 20824 67.00 09:04:50 00069799124TRLO0 XLON 377 67.20 09:04:50 00069799125TRLO0 XLON 451 67.20 09:04:50 00069799126TRLO0 XLON 8484 67.00 09:04:52 00069799127TRLO0 XLON 8810 67.00 09:31:02 00069799561TRLO0 XLON 10231 67.60 09:49:25 00069799868TRLO0 XLON 9516 67.60 09:49:26 00069799869TRLO0 XLON 5579 67.40 09:50:59 00069799899TRLO0 XLON 8939 67.40 10:07:09 00069800180TRLO0 XLON 8363 67.00 10:33:02 00069800745TRLO0 XLON 309 67.00 10:48:21 00069800943TRLO0 XLON 8361 67.00 10:48:21 00069800944TRLO0 XLON 9676 67.00 11:29:04 00069801512TRLO0 XLON 8494 67.00 12:09:31 00069802291TRLO0 XLON 3000 67.00 15:19:45 00069805398TRLO0 XLON 5766 67.00 15:19:45 00069805399TRLO0 XLON 3420 67.00 15:21:45 00069805479TRLO0 XLON 5502 67.00 15:21:45 00069805480TRLO0 XLON 3421 67.00 15:22:11 00069805491TRLO0 XLON 4811 67.00 15:22:11 00069805493TRLO0 XLON 3410 67.00 15:22:11 00069805494TRLO0 XLON 6164 67.00 15:22:11 00069805495TRLO0 XLON 3317 67.00 15:23:41 00069805545TRLO0 XLON 4383 67.00 15:23:41 00069805546TRLO0 XLON 8828 67.00 15:35:57 00069805808TRLO0 XLON 8663 67.00 15:40:03 00069805887TRLO0 XLON 3000 67.00 15:52:06 00069806145TRLO0 XLON 8914 67.00 15:52:06 00069806146TRLO0 XLON 8947 67.00 16:09:53 00069806944TRLO0 XLON 565 67.00 16:09:54 00069806946TRLO0 XLON 7421 67.00 16:09:54 00069806947TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse