Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
01-May-2024 / 17:18 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

01 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

01 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

67.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

67.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

67.0912p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,460,830 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,460,830) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

67.0912p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2054

67.20

 08:15:41

00069798433TRLO0

XLON

20824

67.00

 09:04:50

00069799124TRLO0

XLON

377

67.20

 09:04:50

00069799125TRLO0

XLON

451

67.20

 09:04:50

00069799126TRLO0

XLON

8484

67.00

 09:04:52

00069799127TRLO0

XLON

8810

67.00

 09:31:02

00069799561TRLO0

XLON

10231

67.60

 09:49:25

00069799868TRLO0

XLON

9516

67.60

 09:49:26

00069799869TRLO0

XLON

5579

67.40

 09:50:59

00069799899TRLO0

XLON

8939

67.40

 10:07:09

00069800180TRLO0

XLON

8363

67.00

 10:33:02

00069800745TRLO0

XLON

309

67.00

 10:48:21

00069800943TRLO0

XLON

8361

67.00

 10:48:21

00069800944TRLO0

XLON

9676

67.00

 11:29:04

00069801512TRLO0

XLON

8494

67.00

 12:09:31

00069802291TRLO0

XLON

3000

67.00

 15:19:45

00069805398TRLO0

XLON

5766

67.00

 15:19:45

00069805399TRLO0

XLON

3420

67.00

 15:21:45

00069805479TRLO0

XLON

5502

67.00

 15:21:45

00069805480TRLO0

XLON

3421

67.00

 15:22:11

00069805491TRLO0

XLON

4811

67.00

 15:22:11

00069805493TRLO0

XLON

3410

67.00

 15:22:11

00069805494TRLO0

XLON

6164

67.00

 15:22:11

00069805495TRLO0

XLON

3317

67.00

 15:23:41

00069805545TRLO0

XLON

4383

67.00

 15:23:41

00069805546TRLO0

XLON

8828

67.00

 15:35:57

00069805808TRLO0

XLON

8663

67.00

 15:40:03

00069805887TRLO0

XLON

3000

67.00

 15:52:06

00069806145TRLO0

XLON

8914

67.00

 15:52:06

00069806146TRLO0

XLON

8947

67.00

 16:09:53

00069806944TRLO0

XLON

565

67.00

 16:09:54

00069806946TRLO0

XLON

7421

67.00

 16:09:54

00069806947TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 318957
EQS News ID: 1893697

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

