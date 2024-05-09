09.05.2024 18:37:03

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-May-2024 / 17:37 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

9 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

77.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

71.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

73.8359p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,849,011 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,849,011) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

73.8359p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7988

77.20

 08:29:51

00069876904TRLO0

XLON

7523

76.00

 08:33:08

00069876961TRLO0

XLON

17054

76.40

 08:55:50

00069877507TRLO0

XLON

2457

76.00

 08:56:04

00069877510TRLO0

XLON

5414

76.00

 08:56:04

00069877511TRLO0

XLON

105

77.20

 09:28:00

00069878137TRLO0

XLON

8270

77.20

 09:31:02

00069878190TRLO0

XLON

1922

77.20

 09:31:02

00069878191TRLO0

XLON

6930

77.20

 09:31:02

00069878192TRLO0

XLON

105

76.60

 09:44:26

00069878428TRLO0

XLON

7443

76.60

 09:44:26

00069878429TRLO0

XLON

2855

76.00

 09:47:50

00069878472TRLO0

XLON

5709

76.00

 09:47:50

00069878473TRLO0

XLON

25000

75.28

 10:04:31

00069878801TRLO0

XLON

4565

75.40

 10:09:47

00069878923TRLO0

XLON

3506

75.40

 10:09:47

00069878924TRLO0

XLON

7133

74.00

 11:45:43

00069880374TRLO0

XLON

3898

74.20

 12:38:38

00069881587TRLO0

XLON

3715

74.20

 12:38:38

00069881588TRLO0

XLON

4407

73.80

 12:50:58

00069881939TRLO0

XLON

2474

73.80

 12:50:58

00069881940TRLO0

XLON

622

73.80

 12:50:58

00069881941TRLO0

XLON

2695

73.60

 12:51:00

00069881942TRLO0

XLON

5389

73.60

 12:51:00

00069881943TRLO0

XLON

44

73.40

 14:21:52

00069884064TRLO0

XLON

63

73.40

 14:22:10

00069884066TRLO0

XLON

105

73.00

 15:02:21

00069885065TRLO0

XLON

9308

73.00

 15:02:21

00069885066TRLO0

XLON

8496

72.60

 15:16:30

00069885474TRLO0

XLON

8624

72.00

 15:26:45

00069885714TRLO0

XLON

7562

71.60

 15:44:49

00069886361TRLO0

XLON

244

71.40

 15:45:49

00069886432TRLO0

XLON

487

71.40

 15:45:49

00069886433TRLO0

XLON

105

71.40

 15:45:49

00069886434TRLO0

XLON

7839

71.40

 15:51:05

00069886521TRLO0

XLON

11806

71.40

 15:53:49

00069886604TRLO0

XLON

4360

71.60

 15:53:59

00069886618TRLO0

XLON

4468

71.60

 15:53:59

00069886619TRLO0

XLON

5000

71.40

 15:59:34

00069886936TRLO0

XLON

324

71.40

 15:59:34

00069886937TRLO0

XLON

105

71.40

 15:59:34

00069886938TRLO0

XLON

7551

71.40

 16:05:19

00069887322TRLO0

XLON

719

71.00

 16:05:46

00069887338TRLO0

XLON

5353

71.00

 16:06:17

00069887383TRLO0

XLON

2955

71.00

 16:07:00

00069887423TRLO0

XLON

4545

71.00

 16:07:00

00069887424TRLO0

XLON

4406

71.00

 16:07:13

00069887438TRLO0

XLON

5391

71.20

 16:10:37

00069887667TRLO0

XLON

7253

71.20

 16:13:49

00069888058TRLO0

XLON

2538

71.20

 16:13:49

00069888059TRLO0

XLON

200

71.20

 16:14:49

00069888105TRLO0

XLON

105

71.20

 16:14:49

00069888106TRLO0

XLON

77

71.20

 16:14:49

00069888107TRLO0

XLON

1230

71.20

 16:14:49

00069888108TRLO0

XLON

32

71.20

 16:14:54

00069888117TRLO0

XLON

1526

71.20

 16:15:49

00069888321TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 320631
EQS News ID: 1899877

 
