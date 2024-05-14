Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

14 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 14 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 280,000 Highest price paid per share: 82.70p Lowest price paid per share: 79.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 81.5990p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,485,240 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,485,240) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 81.5990p 280,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 443 82.40 08:37:42 00069922164TRLO0 XLON 5569 82.40 08:37:42 00069922165TRLO0 XLON 1805 82.40 08:37:42 00069922166TRLO0 XLON 4426 82.40 08:37:42 00069922167TRLO0 XLON 174 82.40 08:37:42 00069922168TRLO0 XLON 1813 82.40 08:37:42 00069922169TRLO0 XLON 5000 81.80 08:38:17 00069922174TRLO0 XLON 15763 82.00 08:38:17 00069922175TRLO0 XLON 4063 81.60 09:19:00 00069923023TRLO0 XLON 1548 81.60 09:22:33 00069923094TRLO0 XLON 941 81.60 09:22:41 00069923095TRLO0 XLON 2386 81.20 09:35:41 00069923427TRLO0 XLON 4771 81.20 09:35:41 00069923428TRLO0 XLON 2430 81.40 09:46:47 00069923664TRLO0 XLON 1237 81.40 09:46:47 00069923665TRLO0 XLON 96 81.40 10:04:30 00069923979TRLO0 XLON 1 81.80 10:17:31 00069924224TRLO0 XLON 4437 81.80 10:17:31 00069924225TRLO0 XLON 100000 82.70 12:46:59 00069928319TRLO0 XLON 612 82.00 13:46:41 00069932132TRLO0 XLON 6350 82.00 14:11:15 00069933354TRLO0 XLON 3395 82.00 14:11:15 00069933355TRLO0 XLON 4163 82.00 14:11:15 00069933356TRLO0 XLON 6391 82.00 14:31:23 00069934374TRLO0 XLON 7899 82.00 14:31:26 00069934377TRLO0 XLON 7544 82.00 14:31:26 00069934378TRLO0 XLON 1087 80.60 14:51:39 00069935090TRLO0 XLON 5678 80.60 14:51:39 00069935091TRLO0 XLON 373 80.60 14:51:39 00069935092TRLO0 XLON 6845 80.60 14:51:39 00069935093TRLO0 XLON 2228 80.00 15:10:48 00069935935TRLO0 XLON 4000 80.00 15:10:48 00069935936TRLO0 XLON 7155 79.00 15:24:01 00069936656TRLO0 XLON 3488 80.00 16:09:32 00069938842TRLO0 XLON 7204 80.00 16:09:32 00069938843TRLO0 XLON 3330 80.00 16:09:32 00069938844TRLO0 XLON 3079 80.00 16:09:32 00069938847TRLO0 XLON 3333 80.00 16:09:47 00069938905TRLO0 XLON 3835 80.00 16:09:47 00069938906TRLO0 XLON 3054 80.00 16:10:07 00069938928TRLO0 XLON 4399 80.00 16:10:07 00069938929TRLO0 XLON 3532 80.00 16:10:50 00069938963TRLO0 XLON 4131 80.00 16:10:50 00069938964TRLO0 XLON 3501 80.00 16:14:27 00069939205TRLO0 XLON 3755 80.00 16:14:27 00069939206TRLO0 XLON 1947 79.80 16:20:00 00069939638TRLO0 XLON 3371 79.80 16:20:03 00069939646TRLO0 XLON 1696 79.40 16:22:42 00069939843TRLO0 XLON 23 79.80 16:24:16 00069939939TRLO0 XLON 39 79.80 16:24:22 00069939951TRLO0 XLON 2029 79.80 16:24:22 00069939952TRLO0 XLON 3631 79.80 16:24:22 00069939953TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse