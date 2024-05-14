14.05.2024 18:05:17

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

14-May-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

14 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

14 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

280,000

Highest price paid per share:

82.70p

Lowest price paid per share:

79.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

81.5990p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,485,240 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,485,240) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

81.5990p

280,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

443

82.40

 08:37:42

00069922164TRLO0

XLON

5569

82.40

 08:37:42

00069922165TRLO0

XLON

1805

82.40

 08:37:42

00069922166TRLO0

XLON

4426

82.40

 08:37:42

00069922167TRLO0

XLON

174

82.40

 08:37:42

00069922168TRLO0

XLON

1813

82.40

 08:37:42

00069922169TRLO0

XLON

5000

81.80

 08:38:17

00069922174TRLO0

XLON

15763

82.00

 08:38:17

00069922175TRLO0

XLON

4063

81.60

 09:19:00

00069923023TRLO0

XLON

1548

81.60

 09:22:33

00069923094TRLO0

XLON

941

81.60

 09:22:41

00069923095TRLO0

XLON

2386

81.20

 09:35:41

00069923427TRLO0

XLON

4771

81.20

 09:35:41

00069923428TRLO0

XLON

2430

81.40

 09:46:47

00069923664TRLO0

XLON

1237

81.40

 09:46:47

00069923665TRLO0

XLON

96

81.40

 10:04:30

00069923979TRLO0

XLON

1

81.80

 10:17:31

00069924224TRLO0

XLON

4437

81.80

 10:17:31

00069924225TRLO0

XLON

100000

82.70

 12:46:59

00069928319TRLO0

XLON

612

82.00

 13:46:41

00069932132TRLO0

XLON

6350

82.00

 14:11:15

00069933354TRLO0

XLON

3395

82.00

 14:11:15

00069933355TRLO0

XLON

4163

82.00

 14:11:15

00069933356TRLO0

XLON

6391

82.00

 14:31:23

00069934374TRLO0

XLON

7899

82.00

 14:31:26

00069934377TRLO0

XLON

7544

82.00

 14:31:26

00069934378TRLO0

XLON

1087

80.60

 14:51:39

00069935090TRLO0

XLON

5678

80.60

 14:51:39

00069935091TRLO0

XLON

373

80.60

 14:51:39

00069935092TRLO0

XLON

6845

80.60

 14:51:39

00069935093TRLO0

XLON

2228

80.00

 15:10:48

00069935935TRLO0

XLON

4000

80.00

 15:10:48

00069935936TRLO0

XLON

7155

79.00

 15:24:01

00069936656TRLO0

XLON

3488

80.00

 16:09:32

00069938842TRLO0

XLON

7204

80.00

 16:09:32

00069938843TRLO0

XLON

3330

80.00

 16:09:32

00069938844TRLO0

XLON

3079

80.00

 16:09:32

00069938847TRLO0

XLON

3333

80.00

 16:09:47

00069938905TRLO0

XLON

3835

80.00

 16:09:47

00069938906TRLO0

XLON

3054

80.00

 16:10:07

00069938928TRLO0

XLON

4399

80.00

 16:10:07

00069938929TRLO0

XLON

3532

80.00

 16:10:50

00069938963TRLO0

XLON

4131

80.00

 16:10:50

00069938964TRLO0

XLON

3501

80.00

 16:14:27

00069939205TRLO0

XLON

3755

80.00

 16:14:27

00069939206TRLO0

XLON

1947

79.80

 16:20:00

00069939638TRLO0

XLON

3371

79.80

 16:20:03

00069939646TRLO0

XLON

1696

79.40

 16:22:42

00069939843TRLO0

XLON

23

79.80

 16:24:16

00069939939TRLO0

XLON

39

79.80

 16:24:22

00069939951TRLO0

XLON

2029

79.80

 16:24:22

00069939952TRLO0

XLON

3631

79.80

 16:24:22

00069939953TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 321495
EQS News ID: 1903099

 
