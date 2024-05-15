Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

15.05.2024 18:07:13

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
15-May-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

15 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

15 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

81.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

77.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

80.2062p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,235,240 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 354,235,240 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

80.2062p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


