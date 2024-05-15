Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

15 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 15 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 81.00p Lowest price paid per share: 77.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 80.2062p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,235,240 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 354,235,240 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 80.2062p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 12 79.20 08:22:37 00069941422TRLO0 XLON 20000 80.00 08:51:02 00069942214TRLO0 XLON 7410 80.00 09:10:17 00069943104TRLO0 XLON 3680 79.40 09:15:41 00069943267TRLO0 XLON 5276 79.40 09:15:41 00069943268TRLO0 XLON 7615 79.00 09:19:05 00069943346TRLO0 XLON 54 79.80 11:40:23 00069947185TRLO0 XLON 6904 80.20 12:27:38 00069948653TRLO0 XLON 1739 79.80 12:33:15 00069948850TRLO0 XLON 5404 79.80 12:33:15 00069948851TRLO0 XLON 7359 79.20 12:33:23 00069948852TRLO0 XLON 4700 79.00 12:58:32 00069949312TRLO0 XLON 1129 79.00 12:58:32 00069949313TRLO0 XLON 766 79.00 12:58:32 00069949314TRLO0 XLON 7463 79.00 12:58:32 00069949315TRLO0 XLON 2303 78.20 13:21:37 00069949962TRLO0 XLON 4604 78.20 13:21:37 00069949963TRLO0 XLON 747 77.80 13:35:13 00069950986TRLO0 XLON 6010 77.80 13:35:13 00069950987TRLO0 XLON 87 78.60 14:23:55 00069952832TRLO0 XLON 33 78.60 14:23:55 00069952833TRLO0 XLON 56 78.60 14:24:14 00069952855TRLO0 XLON 15 78.60 14:24:14 00069952856TRLO0 XLON 39 78.60 14:24:14 00069952857TRLO0 XLON 10 78.60 14:24:18 00069952865TRLO0 XLON 18 78.60 14:24:19 00069952866TRLO0 XLON 9 78.60 14:24:22 00069952872TRLO0 XLON 14 78.60 14:24:22 00069952873TRLO0 XLON 16 78.60 14:24:26 00069952876TRLO0 XLON 19 78.60 14:24:27 00069952877TRLO0 XLON 6 78.60 14:30:54 00069953178TRLO0 XLON 7261 78.60 14:30:55 00069953179TRLO0 XLON 5 78.80 14:44:11 00069953923TRLO0 XLON 878 78.80 14:44:11 00069953924TRLO0 XLON 6649 78.80 14:44:45 00069953931TRLO0 XLON 14 78.80 14:44:45 00069953932TRLO0 XLON 12 78.80 14:44:45 00069953933TRLO0 XLON 15 79.00 14:48:21 00069954150TRLO0 XLON 6 79.00 14:48:21 00069954151TRLO0 XLON 19 79.00 14:48:21 00069954152TRLO0 XLON 440 80.00 15:31:59 00069956338TRLO0 XLON 3966 80.00 15:31:59 00069956339TRLO0 XLON 5617 80.00 15:31:59 00069956340TRLO0 XLON 41 80.40 15:33:03 00069956376TRLO0 XLON 25 80.40 15:33:03 00069956377TRLO0 XLON 6263 81.00 15:38:41 00069956612TRLO0 XLON 32 81.00 15:38:41 00069956613TRLO0 XLON 27 81.00 15:38:41 00069956614TRLO0 XLON 15 81.00 15:38:41 00069956615TRLO0 XLON 4540 81.00 15:46:28 00069957060TRLO0 XLON 27532 81.00 15:46:28 00069957061TRLO0 XLON 11272 81.00 15:46:28 00069957062TRLO0 XLON 12554 81.00 15:46:29 00069957068TRLO0 XLON 7286 81.00 15:46:29 00069957070TRLO0 XLON 6854 81.00 15:46:29 00069957071TRLO0 XLON 3000 81.00 15:47:28 00069957102TRLO0 XLON 4690 81.00 15:47:28 00069957103TRLO0 XLON 3334 81.00 15:47:28 00069957104TRLO0 XLON 4360 81.00 15:47:28 00069957105TRLO0 XLON 2039 81.00 15:49:28 00069957198TRLO0 XLON 5538 81.00 15:49:28 00069957199TRLO0 XLON 1106 81.00 15:51:15 00069957282TRLO0 XLON 5531 81.00 15:51:15 00069957283TRLO0 XLON 3368 81.00 15:51:18 00069957289TRLO0 XLON 3432 81.00 15:51:18 00069957290TRLO0 XLON 3007 81.00 15:51:35 00069957318TRLO0 XLON 2151 81.00 15:51:35 00069957319TRLO0 XLON 3366 81.00 15:54:24 00069957448TRLO0 XLON 3266 81.00 15:54:24 00069957449TRLO0 XLON 3079 81.00 16:11:47 00069958610TRLO0 XLON 3913 81.00 16:11:47 00069958611TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse