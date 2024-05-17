17.05.2024 18:11:30

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

17-May-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

17 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

171,669

Highest price paid per share:

82.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

78.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

79.2163p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,978,158 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,978,158) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

79.2163p

171,669

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

12044

82.60

 09:21:16

00069982163TRLO0

XLON

4300

82.60

 09:21:16

00069982162TRLO0

XLON

781

81.60

 09:22:06

00069982201TRLO0

XLON

389

81.60

 09:22:06

00069982202TRLO0

XLON

5524

81.60

 09:22:06

00069982203TRLO0

XLON

7726

80.00

 10:22:45

00069983844TRLO0

XLON

1706

79.60

 11:24:35

00069985295TRLO0

XLON

1439

79.60

 11:24:35

00069985296TRLO0

XLON

4054

79.60

 11:24:35

00069985297TRLO0

XLON

410

78.40

 13:33:06

00069987762TRLO0

XLON

6271

78.40

 13:33:06

00069987763TRLO0

XLON

7000

78.40

 13:33:06

00069987764TRLO0

XLON

8134

78.40

 13:33:06

00069987765TRLO0

XLON

9130

78.00

 13:37:40

00069987932TRLO0

XLON

3200

78.00

 13:37:40

00069987933TRLO0

XLON

1146

78.00

 13:37:40

00069987934TRLO0

XLON

2138

78.00

 13:37:40

00069987935TRLO0

XLON

3544

78.00

 13:37:40

00069987936TRLO0

XLON

120

78.00

 13:37:40

00069987937TRLO0

XLON

1800

78.00

 13:37:42

00069987940TRLO0

XLON

2867

78.00

 13:37:57

00069987946TRLO0

XLON

2659

78.00

 13:40:19

00069988041TRLO0

XLON

6760

78.00

 13:40:19

00069988042TRLO0

XLON

3178

78.40

 14:37:36

00069989856TRLO0

XLON

497

78.40

 14:37:36

00069989857TRLO0

XLON

3327

78.40

 14:37:36

00069989858TRLO0

XLON

108

78.40

 15:54:34

00069992062TRLO0

XLON

1120

78.40

 16:06:20

00069992566TRLO0

XLON

4130

78.80

 16:14:42

00069992995TRLO0

XLON

45

78.80

 16:14:42

00069992996TRLO0

XLON

1

78.80

 16:14:42

00069992997TRLO0

XLON

3035

78.80

 16:14:42

00069992998TRLO0

XLON

468

78.80

 16:14:42

00069992999TRLO0

XLON

3164

79.20

 16:14:43

00069993001TRLO0

XLON

6535

79.20

 16:14:43

00069993002TRLO0

XLON

7734

79.20

 16:14:44

00069993003TRLO0

XLON

2594

79.20

 16:16:44

00069993114TRLO0

XLON

4878

79.40

 16:16:44

00069993115TRLO0

XLON

919

79.40

 16:16:44

00069993116TRLO0

XLON

6392

79.20

 16:20:22

00069993279TRLO0

XLON

5

79.40

 16:23:07

00069993443TRLO0

XLON

397

79.40

 16:23:07

00069993444TRLO0

XLON

479

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993807TRLO0

XLON

5430

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993796TRLO0

XLON

4220

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993797TRLO0

XLON

2425

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993798TRLO0

XLON

370

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993799TRLO0

XLON

2030

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993800TRLO0

XLON

2167

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993801TRLO0

XLON

2774

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993802TRLO0

XLON

2032

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993803TRLO0

XLON

1613

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993804TRLO0

XLON

4685

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993805TRLO0

XLON

1775

78.80

 16:35:02

00069993806TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


