Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

20 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 20 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 82.00p Lowest price paid per share: 80.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 81.6146p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,828,158 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,828,158) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 81.6146p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 3857 80.80 15:55:19 00070005520TRLO0 XLON 2933 80.80 15:55:19 00070005522TRLO0 XLON 4464 80.80 15:55:19 00070005521TRLO0 XLON 4466 80.80 15:55:19 00070005523TRLO0 XLON 48399 81.60 15:55:24 00070005526TRLO0 XLON 15013 81.60 15:55:24 00070005527TRLO0 XLON 11230 81.40 15:55:24 00070005528TRLO0 XLON 641 81.80 15:56:08 00070005541TRLO0 XLON 9623 81.80 15:56:08 00070005540TRLO0 XLON 2720 81.80 15:56:08 00070005539TRLO0 XLON 4527 82.00 15:56:46 00070005575TRLO0 XLON 3000 82.00 15:56:46 00070005574TRLO0 XLON 3702 82.00 16:01:31 00070005786TRLO0 XLON 4200 82.00 16:01:31 00070005785TRLO0 XLON 7321 82.00 16:05:30 00070005970TRLO0 XLON 7430 82.00 16:08:21 00070006148TRLO0 XLON 5586 82.00 16:08:21 00070006154TRLO0 XLON 3000 82.00 16:08:21 00070006153TRLO0 XLON 2340 81.60 16:16:40 00070006611TRLO0 XLON 1137 81.40 16:16:40 00070006613TRLO0 XLON 128 81.60 16:16:40 00070006612TRLO0 XLON 1388 81.40 16:17:16 00070006676TRLO0 XLON 587 81.40 16:19:08 00070006846TRLO0 XLON 475 81.40 16:19:08 00070006845TRLO0 XLON 1049 81.40 16:22:30 00070007111TRLO0 XLON 784 81.40 16:23:37 00070007173TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

