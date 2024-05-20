20.05.2024 17:52:25

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

20 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,000

Highest price paid per share:

82.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

80.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

81.6146p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,828,158 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,828,158) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

81.6146p

150,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3857

80.80

 15:55:19

00070005520TRLO0

XLON

2933

80.80

 15:55:19

00070005522TRLO0

XLON

4464

80.80

 15:55:19

00070005521TRLO0

XLON

4466

80.80

 15:55:19

00070005523TRLO0

XLON

48399

81.60

 15:55:24

00070005526TRLO0

XLON

15013

81.60

 15:55:24

00070005527TRLO0

XLON

11230

81.40

 15:55:24

00070005528TRLO0

XLON

641

81.80

 15:56:08

00070005541TRLO0

XLON

9623

81.80

 15:56:08

00070005540TRLO0

XLON

2720

81.80

 15:56:08

00070005539TRLO0

XLON

4527

82.00

 15:56:46

00070005575TRLO0

XLON

3000

82.00

 15:56:46

00070005574TRLO0

XLON

3702

82.00

 16:01:31

00070005786TRLO0

XLON

4200

82.00

 16:01:31

00070005785TRLO0

XLON

7321

82.00

 16:05:30

00070005970TRLO0

XLON

7430

82.00

 16:08:21

00070006148TRLO0

XLON

5586

82.00

 16:08:21

00070006154TRLO0

XLON

3000

82.00

 16:08:21

00070006153TRLO0

XLON

2340

81.60

 16:16:40

00070006611TRLO0

XLON

1137

81.40

 16:16:40

00070006613TRLO0

XLON

128

81.60

 16:16:40

00070006612TRLO0

XLON

1388

81.40

 16:17:16

00070006676TRLO0

XLON

587

81.40

 16:19:08

00070006846TRLO0

XLON

475

81.40

 16:19:08

00070006845TRLO0

XLON

1049

81.40

 16:22:30

00070007111TRLO0

XLON

784

81.40

 16:23:37

00070007173TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 322658
EQS News ID: 1906987

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

