23.05.2024 18:25:50

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23-May-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

23 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

80.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

77.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

78.7376p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,256,777 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,256,777) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

78.7376p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7210

77.00

 08:39:31

00070046799TRLO0

XLON

7617

78.20

 08:44:27

00070046936TRLO0

XLON

7297

77.40

 08:45:00

00070046947TRLO0

XLON

7452

77.40

 08:46:02

00070046984TRLO0

XLON

7659

78.00

 09:12:55

00070047683TRLO0

XLON

2260

78.00

 09:12:55

00070047684TRLO0

XLON

2800

78.00

 09:12:55

00070047685TRLO0

XLON

6213

77.40

 09:24:02

00070047922TRLO0

XLON

101

77.40

 10:10:48

00070048950TRLO0

XLON

101

78.40

 10:28:05

00070049391TRLO0

XLON

16617

78.60

 10:32:14

00070049496TRLO0

XLON

5553

78.00

 10:32:14

00070049497TRLO0

XLON

811

78.00

 10:32:20

00070049527TRLO0

XLON

8999

78.00

 10:32:20

00070049528TRLO0

XLON

2109

78.40

 10:32:20

00070049529TRLO0

XLON

19976

78.60

 10:32:20

00070049530TRLO0

XLON

2304

78.60

 10:32:20

00070049531TRLO0

XLON

8535

78.60

 13:00:22

00070053288TRLO0

XLON

16543

78.80

 13:00:22

00070053289TRLO0

XLON

27

79.20

 13:16:19

00070053550TRLO0

XLON

6717

79.20

 13:16:19

00070053551TRLO0

XLON

7079

80.00

 13:39:10

00070054147TRLO0

XLON

5228

79.80

 13:43:19

00070054237TRLO0

XLON

6732

79.80

 14:24:25

00070055311TRLO0

XLON

6994

79.80

 14:24:25

00070055312TRLO0

XLON

6824

79.20

 14:43:59

00070056283TRLO0

XLON

7464

78.80

 15:06:32

00070057137TRLO0

XLON

651

78.80

 15:06:35

00070057139TRLO0

XLON

2

78.80

 15:06:35

00070057140TRLO0

XLON

6429

78.80

 15:06:43

00070057145TRLO0

XLON

92

78.80

 15:06:45

00070057146TRLO0

XLON

4291

78.40

 15:31:05

00070057984TRLO0

XLON

3343

78.40

 15:31:05

00070057985TRLO0

XLON

6447

78.20

 16:12:08

00070059954TRLO0

XLON

12263

79.00

 16:16:19

00070060123TRLO0

XLON

2386

79.00

 16:16:19

00070060124TRLO0

XLON

7086

79.40

 16:17:33

00070060185TRLO0

XLON

8399

79.60

 16:17:33

00070060186TRLO0

XLON

36

79.60

 16:17:33

00070060187TRLO0

XLON

3090

79.60

 16:17:33

00070060188TRLO0

XLON

3000

80.00

 16:21:03

00070060343TRLO0

XLON

3979

80.00

 16:21:03

00070060344TRLO0

XLON

183

80.00

 16:21:03

00070060345TRLO0

XLON

3000

80.00

 16:22:03

00070060393TRLO0

XLON

3744

80.00

 16:22:03

00070060394TRLO0

XLON

3000

80.00

 16:22:03

00070060395TRLO0

XLON

1357

80.00

 16:22:03

00070060396TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 323552
EQS News ID: 1910159

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1910159&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 0,89 -1,12% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen