Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

23 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 23 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 80.00p Lowest price paid per share: 77.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 78.7376p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,256,777 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,256,777) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 78.7376p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7210 77.00 08:39:31 00070046799TRLO0 XLON 7617 78.20 08:44:27 00070046936TRLO0 XLON 7297 77.40 08:45:00 00070046947TRLO0 XLON 7452 77.40 08:46:02 00070046984TRLO0 XLON 7659 78.00 09:12:55 00070047683TRLO0 XLON 2260 78.00 09:12:55 00070047684TRLO0 XLON 2800 78.00 09:12:55 00070047685TRLO0 XLON 6213 77.40 09:24:02 00070047922TRLO0 XLON 101 77.40 10:10:48 00070048950TRLO0 XLON 101 78.40 10:28:05 00070049391TRLO0 XLON 16617 78.60 10:32:14 00070049496TRLO0 XLON 5553 78.00 10:32:14 00070049497TRLO0 XLON 811 78.00 10:32:20 00070049527TRLO0 XLON 8999 78.00 10:32:20 00070049528TRLO0 XLON 2109 78.40 10:32:20 00070049529TRLO0 XLON 19976 78.60 10:32:20 00070049530TRLO0 XLON 2304 78.60 10:32:20 00070049531TRLO0 XLON 8535 78.60 13:00:22 00070053288TRLO0 XLON 16543 78.80 13:00:22 00070053289TRLO0 XLON 27 79.20 13:16:19 00070053550TRLO0 XLON 6717 79.20 13:16:19 00070053551TRLO0 XLON 7079 80.00 13:39:10 00070054147TRLO0 XLON 5228 79.80 13:43:19 00070054237TRLO0 XLON 6732 79.80 14:24:25 00070055311TRLO0 XLON 6994 79.80 14:24:25 00070055312TRLO0 XLON 6824 79.20 14:43:59 00070056283TRLO0 XLON 7464 78.80 15:06:32 00070057137TRLO0 XLON 651 78.80 15:06:35 00070057139TRLO0 XLON 2 78.80 15:06:35 00070057140TRLO0 XLON 6429 78.80 15:06:43 00070057145TRLO0 XLON 92 78.80 15:06:45 00070057146TRLO0 XLON 4291 78.40 15:31:05 00070057984TRLO0 XLON 3343 78.40 15:31:05 00070057985TRLO0 XLON 6447 78.20 16:12:08 00070059954TRLO0 XLON 12263 79.00 16:16:19 00070060123TRLO0 XLON 2386 79.00 16:16:19 00070060124TRLO0 XLON 7086 79.40 16:17:33 00070060185TRLO0 XLON 8399 79.60 16:17:33 00070060186TRLO0 XLON 36 79.60 16:17:33 00070060187TRLO0 XLON 3090 79.60 16:17:33 00070060188TRLO0 XLON 3000 80.00 16:21:03 00070060343TRLO0 XLON 3979 80.00 16:21:03 00070060344TRLO0 XLON 183 80.00 16:21:03 00070060345TRLO0 XLON 3000 80.00 16:22:03 00070060393TRLO0 XLON 3744 80.00 16:22:03 00070060394TRLO0 XLON 3000 80.00 16:22:03 00070060395TRLO0 XLON 1357 80.00 16:22:03 00070060396TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

