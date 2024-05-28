Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

28 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 28 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 116,191 Highest price paid per share: 88.40p Lowest price paid per share: 87.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 87.8449p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,047,842 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,047,842) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 87.8449p 116,191

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 4944 87.00 10:13:43 00070079432TRLO0 XLON 1557 87.00 10:13:43 00070079433TRLO0 XLON 8968 87.20 10:51:45 00070080504TRLO0 XLON 4515 87.20 10:51:45 00070080505TRLO0 XLON 623 87.20 10:51:45 00070080506TRLO0 XLON 5003 87.40 08:36:09 00070076127TRLO0 XLON 2031 87.40 08:36:09 00070076128TRLO0 XLON 6755 87.40 10:09:32 00070079276TRLO0 XLON 7276 88.00 08:36:09 00070076126TRLO0 XLON 7086 88.00 08:59:16 00070076580TRLO0 XLON 6732 88.00 09:01:06 00070076626TRLO0 XLON 6888 88.00 09:04:46 00070076749TRLO0 XLON 6218 88.00 09:08:16 00070076853TRLO0 XLON 6400 88.00 10:03:03 00070079057TRLO0 XLON 7493 88.00 10:03:03 00070079058TRLO0 XLON 6260 88.00 10:04:26 00070079099TRLO0 XLON 7341 88.00 13:04:27 00070084060TRLO0 XLON 6572 88.40 15:53:02 00070089188TRLO0 XLON 6867 88.40 15:53:02 00070089192TRLO0 XLON 3823 88.40 15:53:02 00070089194TRLO0 XLON 2839 88.40 15:53:02 00070089195TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse