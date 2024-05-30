30.05.2024 17:51:46

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

30-May-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

30 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

30 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

92,652

Highest price paid per share:

89.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

87.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

88.7545p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,755,190 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,755,190) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

88.7545p

92,652

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

90

87.20

 11:07:03

00070114484TRLO0

XLON

90

87.20

 11:13:32

00070114566TRLO0

XLON

2336

87.80

 12:30:13

00070116094TRLO0

XLON

11685

87.80

 12:30:13

00070116095TRLO0

XLON

3166

87.80

 12:30:13

00070116096TRLO0

XLON

114

88.80

 12:30:15

00070116097TRLO0

XLON

90

88.80

 12:30:15

00070116098TRLO0

XLON

5000

88.80

 12:30:15

00070116099TRLO0

XLON

941

88.80

 12:30:15

00070116100TRLO0

XLON

3617

89.00

 12:30:20

00070116102TRLO0

XLON

5000

89.00

 12:30:27

00070116103TRLO0

XLON

8616

89.00

 12:30:27

00070116104TRLO0

XLON

7258

89.00

 12:30:27

00070116105TRLO0

XLON

6168

89.00

 12:30:27

00070116106TRLO0

XLON

7023

89.00

 12:30:27

00070116107TRLO0

XLON

7462

89.00

 12:30:28

00070116108TRLO0

XLON

2840

88.80

 12:30:33

00070116112TRLO0

XLON

21156

89.00

 12:30:33

00070116113TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 324951
EQS News ID: 1914821

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914821&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten