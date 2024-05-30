Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

30 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 30 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 92,652 Highest price paid per share: 89.00p Lowest price paid per share: 87.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 88.7545p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,755,190 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,755,190) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 88.7545p 92,652

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 90 87.20 11:07:03 00070114484TRLO0 XLON 90 87.20 11:13:32 00070114566TRLO0 XLON 2336 87.80 12:30:13 00070116094TRLO0 XLON 11685 87.80 12:30:13 00070116095TRLO0 XLON 3166 87.80 12:30:13 00070116096TRLO0 XLON 114 88.80 12:30:15 00070116097TRLO0 XLON 90 88.80 12:30:15 00070116098TRLO0 XLON 5000 88.80 12:30:15 00070116099TRLO0 XLON 941 88.80 12:30:15 00070116100TRLO0 XLON 3617 89.00 12:30:20 00070116102TRLO0 XLON 5000 89.00 12:30:27 00070116103TRLO0 XLON 8616 89.00 12:30:27 00070116104TRLO0 XLON 7258 89.00 12:30:27 00070116105TRLO0 XLON 6168 89.00 12:30:27 00070116106TRLO0 XLON 7023 89.00 12:30:27 00070116107TRLO0 XLON 7462 89.00 12:30:28 00070116108TRLO0 XLON 2840 88.80 12:30:33 00070116112TRLO0 XLON 21156 89.00 12:30:33 00070116113TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse