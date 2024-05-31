Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

31.05.2024 17:54:45

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
31-May-2024 / 16:54 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

31 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

31 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

169,278

Highest price paid per share:

94.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

92.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

93.5022p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,585,912 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,585,912) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

93.5022p

169,278

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

5000

94.00

 12:12:38

00070133586TRLO0

XLON

15199

94.00

 12:12:38

00070133587TRLO0

XLON

9476

94.00

 12:16:13

00070133642TRLO0

XLON

1500

93.80

 12:16:14

00070133643TRLO0

XLON

5279

93.80

 12:16:14

00070133644TRLO0

XLON

370

93.20

 12:22:31

00070133691TRLO0

XLON

6106

93.20

 12:22:31

00070133692TRLO0

XLON

150

92.20

 13:02:22

00070134456TRLO0

XLON

2224

92.20

 13:02:22

00070134457TRLO0

XLON

1400

92.20

 13:02:32

00070134458TRLO0

XLON

2896

92.20

 13:02:34

00070134473TRLO0

XLON

6380

92.60

 13:20:36

00070134924TRLO0

XLON

84

92.60

 13:54:00

00070136176TRLO0

XLON

3054

92.20

 14:13:33

00070136770TRLO0

XLON

84

93.40

 15:00:49

00070138719TRLO0

XLON

1073

93.40

 15:59:56

00070140616TRLO0

XLON

13179

93.40

 15:59:56

00070140617TRLO0

XLON

2317

93.40

 16:02:56

00070140751TRLO0

XLON

3400

93.80

 16:14:59

00070141322TRLO0

XLON

4729

93.80

 16:17:09

00070141541TRLO0

XLON

41591

93.80

 16:17:09

00070141542TRLO0

XLON

953

93.80

 16:17:09

00070141543TRLO0

XLON

1041

93.80

 16:17:09

00070141544TRLO0

XLON

1

93.80

 16:17:09

00070141545TRLO0

XLON

824

94.00

 16:17:09

00070141546TRLO0

XLON

2421

94.00

 16:17:09

00070141547TRLO0

XLON

832

94.00

 16:17:09

00070141548TRLO0

XLON

7059

94.00

 16:17:09

00070141549TRLO0

XLON

25

94.00

 16:17:20

00070141554TRLO0

XLON

867

94.00

 16:17:20

00070141555TRLO0

XLON

2970

94.00

 16:17:20

00070141556TRLO0

XLON

1349

94.00

 16:17:20

00070141557TRLO0

XLON

3664

94.00

 16:17:20

00070141558TRLO0

XLON

2503

94.00

 16:17:20

00070141559TRLO0

XLON

328

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142014TRLO0

XLON

1153

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142015TRLO0

XLON

388

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142016TRLO0

XLON

378

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142017TRLO0

XLON

294

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142018TRLO0

XLON

84

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142019TRLO0

XLON

4360

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142020TRLO0

XLON

194

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142021TRLO0

XLON

12

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142022TRLO0

XLON

72

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142023TRLO0

XLON

656

92.40

 16:24:12

00070142024TRLO0

XLON

6613

92.40

 16:25:53

00070142122TRLO0

XLON

4746

92.40

 16:25:53

00070142123TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 325249
EQS News ID: 1915773

 
