Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

31 May 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 31 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 169,278 Highest price paid per share: 94.00p Lowest price paid per share: 92.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 93.5022p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,585,912 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,585,912) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 93.5022p 169,278

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 5000 94.00 12:12:38 00070133586TRLO0 XLON 15199 94.00 12:12:38 00070133587TRLO0 XLON 9476 94.00 12:16:13 00070133642TRLO0 XLON 1500 93.80 12:16:14 00070133643TRLO0 XLON 5279 93.80 12:16:14 00070133644TRLO0 XLON 370 93.20 12:22:31 00070133691TRLO0 XLON 6106 93.20 12:22:31 00070133692TRLO0 XLON 150 92.20 13:02:22 00070134456TRLO0 XLON 2224 92.20 13:02:22 00070134457TRLO0 XLON 1400 92.20 13:02:32 00070134458TRLO0 XLON 2896 92.20 13:02:34 00070134473TRLO0 XLON 6380 92.60 13:20:36 00070134924TRLO0 XLON 84 92.60 13:54:00 00070136176TRLO0 XLON 3054 92.20 14:13:33 00070136770TRLO0 XLON 84 93.40 15:00:49 00070138719TRLO0 XLON 1073 93.40 15:59:56 00070140616TRLO0 XLON 13179 93.40 15:59:56 00070140617TRLO0 XLON 2317 93.40 16:02:56 00070140751TRLO0 XLON 3400 93.80 16:14:59 00070141322TRLO0 XLON 4729 93.80 16:17:09 00070141541TRLO0 XLON 41591 93.80 16:17:09 00070141542TRLO0 XLON 953 93.80 16:17:09 00070141543TRLO0 XLON 1041 93.80 16:17:09 00070141544TRLO0 XLON 1 93.80 16:17:09 00070141545TRLO0 XLON 824 94.00 16:17:09 00070141546TRLO0 XLON 2421 94.00 16:17:09 00070141547TRLO0 XLON 832 94.00 16:17:09 00070141548TRLO0 XLON 7059 94.00 16:17:09 00070141549TRLO0 XLON 25 94.00 16:17:20 00070141554TRLO0 XLON 867 94.00 16:17:20 00070141555TRLO0 XLON 2970 94.00 16:17:20 00070141556TRLO0 XLON 1349 94.00 16:17:20 00070141557TRLO0 XLON 3664 94.00 16:17:20 00070141558TRLO0 XLON 2503 94.00 16:17:20 00070141559TRLO0 XLON 328 92.40 16:24:12 00070142014TRLO0 XLON 1153 92.40 16:24:12 00070142015TRLO0 XLON 388 92.40 16:24:12 00070142016TRLO0 XLON 378 92.40 16:24:12 00070142017TRLO0 XLON 294 92.40 16:24:12 00070142018TRLO0 XLON 84 92.40 16:24:12 00070142019TRLO0 XLON 4360 92.40 16:24:12 00070142020TRLO0 XLON 194 92.40 16:24:12 00070142021TRLO0 XLON 12 92.40 16:24:12 00070142022TRLO0 XLON 72 92.40 16:24:12 00070142023TRLO0 XLON 656 92.40 16:24:12 00070142024TRLO0 XLON 6613 92.40 16:25:53 00070142122TRLO0 XLON 4746 92.40 16:25:53 00070142123TRLO0 XLON

