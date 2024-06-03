Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

3 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 3 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 166,783 Highest price paid per share: 94.60p Lowest price paid per share: 91.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 93.4527p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,419,129 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,419,129) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 93.4527p 166,783

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1477 94.00 08:24:06 00070143549TRLO0 XLON 5367 94.00 08:24:11 00070143556TRLO0 XLON 6808 94.00 08:24:11 00070143557TRLO0 XLON 1894 93.60 09:10:30 00070144397TRLO0 XLON 85 93.60 09:10:30 00070144400TRLO0 XLON 3678 93.60 09:10:30 00070144399TRLO0 XLON 125 93.60 09:10:30 00070144398TRLO0 XLON 6879 94.60 09:31:11 00070144738TRLO0 XLON 5413 94.60 09:31:11 00070144737TRLO0 XLON 6975 94.60 09:31:11 00070144736TRLO0 XLON 686 94.60 09:31:11 00070144735TRLO0 XLON 1000 94.60 09:31:11 00070144734TRLO0 XLON 85 94.60 09:47:14 00070144999TRLO0 XLON 1000 94.60 09:47:14 00070144998TRLO0 XLON 1734 94.60 09:47:14 00070145000TRLO0 XLON 3095 94.60 09:47:14 00070145001TRLO0 XLON 7134 94.00 09:50:03 00070145071TRLO0 XLON 42 94.20 10:01:04 00070145337TRLO0 XLON 29 94.20 10:01:04 00070145338TRLO0 XLON 6154 94.20 10:02:56 00070145430TRLO0 XLON 6929 93.60 10:17:35 00070145780TRLO0 XLON 900 92.40 10:45:55 00070146373TRLO0 XLON 85 92.40 10:45:55 00070146377TRLO0 XLON 85 92.40 10:45:55 00070146376TRLO0 XLON 1689 92.40 10:45:55 00070146375TRLO0 XLON 2717 92.40 10:45:55 00070146374TRLO0 XLON 1100 92.40 10:46:12 00070146378TRLO0 XLON 195 92.40 10:46:28 00070146393TRLO0 XLON 1000 92.00 12:25:12 00070148550TRLO0 XLON 1904 92.00 12:25:12 00070148551TRLO0 XLON 1000 92.00 12:25:24 00070148556TRLO0 XLON 1100 92.00 12:25:40 00070148584TRLO0 XLON 707 92.00 12:28:14 00070148603TRLO0 XLON 4400 91.80 12:28:14 00070148604TRLO0 XLON 3743 91.80 13:11:49 00070149511TRLO0 XLON 2552 91.80 13:11:51 00070149513TRLO0 XLON 85 92.80 14:02:05 00070150772TRLO0 XLON 1300 92.80 14:02:14 00070150774TRLO0 XLON 6367 92.80 14:11:38 00070151029TRLO0 XLON 382 92.80 14:11:38 00070151028TRLO0 XLON 85 92.20 14:11:40 00070151030TRLO0 XLON 1300 92.20 14:11:52 00070151035TRLO0 XLON 3957 93.40 14:37:40 00070152136TRLO0 XLON 528 93.80 14:54:33 00070152688TRLO0 XLON 8362 93.80 14:54:33 00070152687TRLO0 XLON 8144 93.60 15:36:19 00070154667TRLO0 XLON 1867 93.60 15:36:19 00070154666TRLO0 XLON 1900 93.60 15:36:19 00070154665TRLO0 XLON 114 93.60 15:37:19 00070154723TRLO0 XLON 2000 93.60 15:37:21 00070154725TRLO0 XLON 2226 93.60 15:37:22 00070154729TRLO0 XLON 1100 93.60 15:37:34 00070154738TRLO0 XLON 685 93.60 15:39:14 00070154802TRLO0 XLON 2683 93.20 15:41:01 00070154858TRLO0 XLON 3337 93.20 15:50:02 00070155399TRLO0 XLON 1049 93.20 15:50:02 00070155398TRLO0 XLON 2100 93.20 15:50:06 00070155401TRLO0 XLON 85 93.20 16:05:45 00070156137TRLO0 XLON 1741 93.20 16:06:27 00070156250TRLO0 XLON 387 93.20 16:08:42 00070156537TRLO0 XLON 85 93.80 16:16:45 00070157011TRLO0 XLON 20 93.80 16:16:45 00070157014TRLO0 XLON 97 93.80 16:16:45 00070157013TRLO0 XLON 13 93.80 16:16:45 00070157012TRLO0 XLON 18 93.80 16:16:45 00070157015TRLO0 XLON 434 93.00 16:35:09 00070158252TRLO0 XLON 9193 93.00 16:35:09 00070158251TRLO0 XLON 3847 93.00 16:35:09 00070158250TRLO0 XLON 2053 93.00 16:35:09 00070158249TRLO0 XLON 2292 93.00 16:35:09 00070158248TRLO0 XLON 1069 93.00 16:35:09 00070158247TRLO0 XLON 1775 93.00 16:35:09 00070158246TRLO0 XLON 1495 93.00 16:35:09 00070158245TRLO0 XLON 439 93.00 16:35:09 00070158244TRLO0 XLON 2233 93.00 16:35:09 00070158243TRLO0 XLON 170 93.00 16:35:09 00070158242TRLO0 XLON

