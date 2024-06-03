03.06.2024 17:59:51

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
03-Jun-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 June 2024  

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

3 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

166,783

Highest price paid per share:

94.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

91.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

93.4527p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,419,129 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,419,129) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

93.4527p

166,783

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1477

94.00

 08:24:06

00070143549TRLO0

XLON

5367

94.00

 08:24:11

00070143556TRLO0

XLON

6808

94.00

 08:24:11

00070143557TRLO0

XLON

1894

93.60

 09:10:30

00070144397TRLO0

XLON

85

93.60

 09:10:30

00070144400TRLO0

XLON

3678

93.60

 09:10:30

00070144399TRLO0

XLON

125

93.60

 09:10:30

00070144398TRLO0

XLON

6879

94.60

 09:31:11

00070144738TRLO0

XLON

5413

94.60

 09:31:11

00070144737TRLO0

XLON

6975

94.60

 09:31:11

00070144736TRLO0

XLON

686

94.60

 09:31:11

00070144735TRLO0

XLON

1000

94.60

 09:31:11

00070144734TRLO0

XLON

85

94.60

 09:47:14

00070144999TRLO0

XLON

1000

94.60

 09:47:14

00070144998TRLO0

XLON

1734

94.60

 09:47:14

00070145000TRLO0

XLON

3095

94.60

 09:47:14

00070145001TRLO0

XLON

7134

94.00

 09:50:03

00070145071TRLO0

XLON

42

94.20

 10:01:04

00070145337TRLO0

XLON

29

94.20

 10:01:04

00070145338TRLO0

XLON

6154

94.20

 10:02:56

00070145430TRLO0

XLON

6929

93.60

 10:17:35

00070145780TRLO0

XLON

900

92.40

 10:45:55

00070146373TRLO0

XLON

85

92.40

 10:45:55

00070146377TRLO0

XLON

85

92.40

 10:45:55

00070146376TRLO0

XLON

1689

92.40

 10:45:55

00070146375TRLO0

XLON

2717

92.40

 10:45:55

00070146374TRLO0

XLON

1100

92.40

 10:46:12

00070146378TRLO0

XLON

195

92.40

 10:46:28

00070146393TRLO0

XLON

1000

92.00

 12:25:12

00070148550TRLO0

XLON

1904

92.00

 12:25:12

00070148551TRLO0

XLON

1000

92.00

 12:25:24

00070148556TRLO0

XLON

1100

92.00

 12:25:40

00070148584TRLO0

XLON

707

92.00

 12:28:14

00070148603TRLO0

XLON

4400

91.80

 12:28:14

00070148604TRLO0

XLON

3743

91.80

 13:11:49

00070149511TRLO0

XLON

2552

91.80

 13:11:51

00070149513TRLO0

XLON

85

92.80

 14:02:05

00070150772TRLO0

XLON

1300

92.80

 14:02:14

00070150774TRLO0

XLON

6367

92.80

 14:11:38

00070151029TRLO0

XLON

382

92.80

 14:11:38

00070151028TRLO0

XLON

85

92.20

 14:11:40

00070151030TRLO0

XLON

1300

92.20

 14:11:52

00070151035TRLO0

XLON

3957

93.40

 14:37:40

00070152136TRLO0

XLON

528

93.80

 14:54:33

00070152688TRLO0

XLON

8362

93.80

 14:54:33

00070152687TRLO0

XLON

8144

93.60

 15:36:19

00070154667TRLO0

XLON

1867

93.60

 15:36:19

00070154666TRLO0

XLON

1900

93.60

 15:36:19

00070154665TRLO0

XLON

114

93.60

 15:37:19

00070154723TRLO0

XLON

2000

93.60

 15:37:21

00070154725TRLO0

XLON

2226

93.60

 15:37:22

00070154729TRLO0

XLON

1100

93.60

 15:37:34

00070154738TRLO0

XLON

685

93.60

 15:39:14

00070154802TRLO0

XLON

2683

93.20

 15:41:01

00070154858TRLO0

XLON

3337

93.20

 15:50:02

00070155399TRLO0

XLON

1049

93.20

 15:50:02

00070155398TRLO0

XLON

2100

93.20

 15:50:06

00070155401TRLO0

XLON

85

93.20

 16:05:45

00070156137TRLO0

XLON

1741

93.20

 16:06:27

00070156250TRLO0

XLON

387

93.20

 16:08:42

00070156537TRLO0

XLON

85

93.80

 16:16:45

00070157011TRLO0

XLON

20

93.80

 16:16:45

00070157014TRLO0

XLON

97

93.80

 16:16:45

00070157013TRLO0

XLON

13

93.80

 16:16:45

00070157012TRLO0

XLON

18

93.80

 16:16:45

00070157015TRLO0

XLON

434

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158252TRLO0

XLON

9193

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158251TRLO0

XLON

3847

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158250TRLO0

XLON

2053

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158249TRLO0

XLON

2292

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158248TRLO0

XLON

1069

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158247TRLO0

XLON

1775

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158246TRLO0

XLON

1495

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158245TRLO0

XLON

439

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158244TRLO0

XLON

2233

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158243TRLO0

XLON

170

93.00

 16:35:09

00070158242TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 325542
EQS News ID: 1916967

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten