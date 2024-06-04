04.06.2024 18:23:26

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
04-Jun-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

4 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

4 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

282,000

Highest price paid per share:

92.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

89.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

91.1698p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,137,129 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,137,129) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

91.1698p

282,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7029

92.00

 08:21:52

00070159252TRLO0

XLON

653

92.00

 08:35:52

00070159590TRLO0

XLON

653

92.00

 08:35:52

00070159591TRLO0

XLON

653

92.00

 08:35:52

00070159592TRLO0

XLON

5068

92.00

 08:35:52

00070159593TRLO0

XLON

328

92.00

 08:36:52

00070159614TRLO0

XLON

942

92.00

 08:38:31

00070159630TRLO0

XLON

3967

91.60

 09:07:41

00070160284TRLO0

XLON

1979

91.60

 09:07:41

00070160285TRLO0

XLON

666

91.60

 09:07:41

00070160286TRLO0

XLON

3796

91.60

 09:07:43

00070160287TRLO0

XLON

1492

91.60

 09:07:43

00070160288TRLO0

XLON

6099

91.60

 09:07:43

00070160289TRLO0

XLON

4925

91.00

 09:07:53

00070160291TRLO0

XLON

882

91.00

 09:07:53

00070160292TRLO0

XLON

1472

91.00

 09:07:53

00070160293TRLO0

XLON

1564

90.40

 09:08:09

00070160294TRLO0

XLON

35000

90.30

 09:36:37

00070161067TRLO0

XLON

883

89.80

 09:43:52

00070161296TRLO0

XLON

6233

89.80

 09:43:52

00070161297TRLO0

XLON

4635

90.20

 10:17:13

00070162211TRLO0

XLON

9039

90.20

 10:17:13

00070162212TRLO0

XLON

1794

90.20

 10:23:13

00070162540TRLO0

XLON

9466

90.20

 10:23:13

00070162541TRLO0

XLON

3850

90.20

 10:23:13

00070162542TRLO0

XLON

4055

90.20

 10:23:13

00070162543TRLO0

XLON

441

90.20

 10:23:13

00070162544TRLO0

XLON

127

90.40

 12:43:53

00070165643TRLO0

XLON

73

90.40

 12:43:58

00070165647TRLO0

XLON

62

90.60

 12:43:58

00070165648TRLO0

XLON

30

91.00

 12:49:46

00070165753TRLO0

XLON

675

92.00

 13:31:06

00070166559TRLO0

XLON

2748

92.20

 14:08:34

00070167850TRLO0

XLON

1136

92.20

 14:23:54

00070168663TRLO0

XLON

5000

92.20

 14:23:54

00070168664TRLO0

XLON

6976

92.20

 14:23:54

00070168665TRLO0

XLON

937

92.20

 14:23:54

00070168666TRLO0

XLON

7105

92.20

 14:23:54

00070168667TRLO0

XLON

4306

92.20

 14:23:54

00070168668TRLO0

XLON

132

92.20

 14:23:54

00070168670TRLO0

XLON

3281

92.20

 14:23:55

00070168671TRLO0

XLON

2850

92.20

 14:23:56

00070168672TRLO0

XLON

2912

92.20

 14:23:56

00070168673TRLO0

XLON

1627

92.20

 14:23:56

00070168674TRLO0

XLON

1960

92.20

 14:23:56

00070168675TRLO0

XLON

1876

91.80

 14:40:47

00070169086TRLO0

XLON

1049

92.00

 14:40:47

00070169087TRLO0

XLON

2920

92.00

 14:40:47

00070169088TRLO0

XLON

2939

92.00

 14:40:47

00070169089TRLO0

XLON

225

92.00

 14:40:47

00070169090TRLO0

XLON

468

91.40

 14:40:47

00070169091TRLO0

XLON

6186

91.40

 15:00:13

00070170021TRLO0

XLON

3000

91.40

 15:00:13

00070170024TRLO0

XLON

3595

91.40

 15:00:13

00070170025TRLO0

XLON

3030

91.40

 15:00:13

00070170026TRLO0

XLON

3400

91.40

 15:00:13

00070170027TRLO0

XLON

3562

91.40

 15:10:13

00070170976TRLO0

XLON

2746

91.40

 15:10:13

00070170977TRLO0

XLON

50000

91.40

 15:12:25

00070171032TRLO0

XLON

13

90.80

 15:32:42

00070171801TRLO0

XLON

333

90.80

 15:35:01

00070171962TRLO0

XLON

270

90.80

 15:35:01

00070171963TRLO0

XLON

1936

90.80

 15:35:01

00070171964TRLO0

XLON

651

90.80

 15:46:47

00070172442TRLO0

XLON

658

90.80

 15:50:58

00070172597TRLO0

XLON

504

90.80

 16:00:35

00070173011TRLO0

XLON

710

90.80

 16:01:09

00070173027TRLO0

XLON

1416

90.80

 16:01:10

00070173028TRLO0

XLON

280

90.80

 16:01:10

00070173029TRLO0

XLON

5400

90.80

 16:01:13

00070173030TRLO0

XLON

549

90.80

 16:01:13

00070173031TRLO0

XLON

3060

91.00

 16:07:23

00070173490TRLO0

XLON

4783

91.00

 16:07:23

00070173491TRLO0

XLON

3024

91.00

 16:07:23

00070173492TRLO0

XLON

3274

91.00

 16:07:23

00070173493TRLO0

XLON

3126

91.00

 16:10:38

00070173755TRLO0

XLON

958

91.00

 16:10:38

00070173757TRLO0

XLON

4558

90.60

 16:17:25

00070174229TRLO0

XLON

2000

90.00

 16:22:35

00070174561TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 325833
EQS News ID: 1917979

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

