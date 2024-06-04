Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 4 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 282,000 Highest price paid per share: 92.20p Lowest price paid per share: 89.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 91.1698p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,137,129 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,137,129) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 91.1698p 282,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7029 92.00 08:21:52 00070159252TRLO0 XLON 653 92.00 08:35:52 00070159590TRLO0 XLON 653 92.00 08:35:52 00070159591TRLO0 XLON 653 92.00 08:35:52 00070159592TRLO0 XLON 5068 92.00 08:35:52 00070159593TRLO0 XLON 328 92.00 08:36:52 00070159614TRLO0 XLON 942 92.00 08:38:31 00070159630TRLO0 XLON 3967 91.60 09:07:41 00070160284TRLO0 XLON 1979 91.60 09:07:41 00070160285TRLO0 XLON 666 91.60 09:07:41 00070160286TRLO0 XLON 3796 91.60 09:07:43 00070160287TRLO0 XLON 1492 91.60 09:07:43 00070160288TRLO0 XLON 6099 91.60 09:07:43 00070160289TRLO0 XLON 4925 91.00 09:07:53 00070160291TRLO0 XLON 882 91.00 09:07:53 00070160292TRLO0 XLON 1472 91.00 09:07:53 00070160293TRLO0 XLON 1564 90.40 09:08:09 00070160294TRLO0 XLON 35000 90.30 09:36:37 00070161067TRLO0 XLON 883 89.80 09:43:52 00070161296TRLO0 XLON 6233 89.80 09:43:52 00070161297TRLO0 XLON 4635 90.20 10:17:13 00070162211TRLO0 XLON 9039 90.20 10:17:13 00070162212TRLO0 XLON 1794 90.20 10:23:13 00070162540TRLO0 XLON 9466 90.20 10:23:13 00070162541TRLO0 XLON 3850 90.20 10:23:13 00070162542TRLO0 XLON 4055 90.20 10:23:13 00070162543TRLO0 XLON 441 90.20 10:23:13 00070162544TRLO0 XLON 127 90.40 12:43:53 00070165643TRLO0 XLON 73 90.40 12:43:58 00070165647TRLO0 XLON 62 90.60 12:43:58 00070165648TRLO0 XLON 30 91.00 12:49:46 00070165753TRLO0 XLON 675 92.00 13:31:06 00070166559TRLO0 XLON 2748 92.20 14:08:34 00070167850TRLO0 XLON 1136 92.20 14:23:54 00070168663TRLO0 XLON 5000 92.20 14:23:54 00070168664TRLO0 XLON 6976 92.20 14:23:54 00070168665TRLO0 XLON 937 92.20 14:23:54 00070168666TRLO0 XLON 7105 92.20 14:23:54 00070168667TRLO0 XLON 4306 92.20 14:23:54 00070168668TRLO0 XLON 132 92.20 14:23:54 00070168670TRLO0 XLON 3281 92.20 14:23:55 00070168671TRLO0 XLON 2850 92.20 14:23:56 00070168672TRLO0 XLON 2912 92.20 14:23:56 00070168673TRLO0 XLON 1627 92.20 14:23:56 00070168674TRLO0 XLON 1960 92.20 14:23:56 00070168675TRLO0 XLON 1876 91.80 14:40:47 00070169086TRLO0 XLON 1049 92.00 14:40:47 00070169087TRLO0 XLON 2920 92.00 14:40:47 00070169088TRLO0 XLON 2939 92.00 14:40:47 00070169089TRLO0 XLON 225 92.00 14:40:47 00070169090TRLO0 XLON 468 91.40 14:40:47 00070169091TRLO0 XLON 6186 91.40 15:00:13 00070170021TRLO0 XLON 3000 91.40 15:00:13 00070170024TRLO0 XLON 3595 91.40 15:00:13 00070170025TRLO0 XLON 3030 91.40 15:00:13 00070170026TRLO0 XLON 3400 91.40 15:00:13 00070170027TRLO0 XLON 3562 91.40 15:10:13 00070170976TRLO0 XLON 2746 91.40 15:10:13 00070170977TRLO0 XLON 50000 91.40 15:12:25 00070171032TRLO0 XLON 13 90.80 15:32:42 00070171801TRLO0 XLON 333 90.80 15:35:01 00070171962TRLO0 XLON 270 90.80 15:35:01 00070171963TRLO0 XLON 1936 90.80 15:35:01 00070171964TRLO0 XLON 651 90.80 15:46:47 00070172442TRLO0 XLON 658 90.80 15:50:58 00070172597TRLO0 XLON 504 90.80 16:00:35 00070173011TRLO0 XLON 710 90.80 16:01:09 00070173027TRLO0 XLON 1416 90.80 16:01:10 00070173028TRLO0 XLON 280 90.80 16:01:10 00070173029TRLO0 XLON 5400 90.80 16:01:13 00070173030TRLO0 XLON 549 90.80 16:01:13 00070173031TRLO0 XLON 3060 91.00 16:07:23 00070173490TRLO0 XLON 4783 91.00 16:07:23 00070173491TRLO0 XLON 3024 91.00 16:07:23 00070173492TRLO0 XLON 3274 91.00 16:07:23 00070173493TRLO0 XLON 3126 91.00 16:10:38 00070173755TRLO0 XLON 958 91.00 16:10:38 00070173757TRLO0 XLON 4558 90.60 16:17:25 00070174229TRLO0 XLON 2000 90.00 16:22:35 00070174561TRLO0 XLON

