06.06.2024 17:58:31

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
06-Jun-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

6 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

6 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

213,200

Highest price paid per share:

91.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

87.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

89.1515p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,738,706 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,738,706) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

89.1515p

213,200

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3290

89.20

 12:08:01

00070199418TRLO0

XLON

18431

89.80

 12:08:23

00070199455TRLO0

XLON

159

89.80

 12:08:23

00070199454TRLO0

XLON

18589

89.80

 12:08:23

00070199453TRLO0

XLON

8490

89.80

 12:08:23

00070199452TRLO0

XLON

1881

89.80

 12:08:23

00070199456TRLO0

XLON

8756

89.80

 12:10:34

00070199515TRLO0

XLON

31

89.80

 12:10:34

00070199514TRLO0

XLON

5924

90.00

 12:20:24

00070199713TRLO0

XLON

5908

90.00

 12:27:44

00070199778TRLO0

XLON

435

90.80

 12:35:13

00070199892TRLO0

XLON

749

90.80

 12:35:13

00070199891TRLO0

XLON

6594

91.00

 12:36:34

00070199911TRLO0

XLON

11333

91.00

 12:36:34

00070199912TRLO0

XLON

2416

90.20

 12:51:48

00070200385TRLO0

XLON

3212

90.20

 13:05:14

00070200676TRLO0

XLON

17

90.20

 13:05:14

00070200675TRLO0

XLON

5753

90.00

 13:14:16

00070200949TRLO0

XLON

19

89.80

 13:30:55

00070201388TRLO0

XLON

42

89.80

 13:30:55

00070201387TRLO0

XLON

2727

90.20

 13:59:05

00070202132TRLO0

XLON

255

90.20

 13:59:05

00070202131TRLO0

XLON

2431

90.20

 13:59:05

00070202130TRLO0

XLON

6796

88.80

 14:43:34

00070203546TRLO0

XLON

525

88.40

 14:44:58

00070203654TRLO0

XLON

3298

88.40

 14:44:58

00070203653TRLO0

XLON

2157

88.40

 14:44:58

00070203652TRLO0

XLON

491

88.40

 14:44:59

00070203656TRLO0

XLON

11

87.80

 14:47:32

00070203732TRLO0

XLON

178

87.80

 14:47:32

00070203731TRLO0

XLON

7

87.80

 14:47:32

00070203730TRLO0

XLON

98

87.80

 14:52:13

00070203862TRLO0

XLON

402

87.80

 14:52:35

00070203863TRLO0

XLON

5772

87.80

 14:58:22

00070204072TRLO0

XLON

5431

87.80

 14:58:22

00070204074TRLO0

XLON

507

87.80

 14:58:22

00070204073TRLO0

XLON

6523

87.80

 14:58:22

00070204075TRLO0

XLON

6878

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205380TRLO0

XLON

6134

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205379TRLO0

XLON

88

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205378TRLO0

XLON

418

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205381TRLO0

XLON

1

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205382TRLO0

XLON

997

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205383TRLO0

XLON

363

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205384TRLO0

XLON

277

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205385TRLO0

XLON

613

87.20

 15:33:57

00070205386TRLO0

XLON

386

87.80

 15:41:01

00070205561TRLO0

XLON

8

87.80

 15:41:01

00070205560TRLO0

XLON

888

87.80

 15:42:38

00070205660TRLO0

XLON

1865

87.80

 15:42:38

00070205659TRLO0

XLON

11

87.80

 15:42:38

00070205658TRLO0

XLON

5721

88.00

 15:45:09

00070205741TRLO0

XLON

6983

88.00

 15:45:09

00070205740TRLO0

XLON

100

88.00

 15:45:09

00070205743TRLO0

XLON

15554

88.00

 15:45:09

00070205742TRLO0

XLON

445

88.00

 15:49:12

00070205873TRLO0

XLON

72

89.00

 16:09:42

00070207025TRLO0

XLON

770

89.20

 16:10:12

00070207037TRLO0

XLON

207

89.20

 16:11:12

00070207110TRLO0

XLON

839

89.20

 16:11:12

00070207109TRLO0

XLON

892

89.20

 16:11:12

00070207108TRLO0

XLON

1458

89.20

 16:11:12

00070207107TRLO0

XLON

58

89.20

 16:11:12

00070207106TRLO0

XLON

116

89.40

 16:13:20

00070207239TRLO0

XLON

437

89.40

 16:13:20

00070207240TRLO0

XLON

352

89.60

 16:14:31

00070207284TRLO0

XLON

515

89.60

 16:14:31

00070207283TRLO0

XLON

48

89.60

 16:14:42

00070207291TRLO0

XLON

751

89.60

 16:15:02

00070207303TRLO0

XLON

5592

89.60

 16:15:02

00070207302TRLO0

XLON

5933

89.20

 16:17:43

00070207478TRLO0

XLON

7792

89.00

 16:17:48

00070207482TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 326417
EQS News ID: 1920065

 
