07.06.2024 18:12:15

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

07-Jun-2024 / 17:12 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

7 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

7 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

199,183

Highest price paid per share:

90.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

86.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

89.0777p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,539,523 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,539,523) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

89.0777p

199,183

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

88

88.40

 09:27:24

00070211175TRLO0

XLON

2486

88.40

 09:48:45

00070211578TRLO0

XLON

1626

88.40

 09:48:45

00070211579TRLO0

XLON

438

88.40

 09:48:45

00070211584TRLO0

XLON

1896

88.40

 09:48:45

00070211583TRLO0

XLON

4029

88.40

 09:48:45

00070211582TRLO0

XLON

1514

88.40

 09:48:45

00070211581TRLO0

XLON

3142

88.40

 09:48:45

00070211580TRLO0

XLON

88

88.40

 09:48:46

00070211586TRLO0

XLON

828

88.40

 09:48:49

00070211587TRLO0

XLON

818

88.40

 09:48:51

00070211588TRLO0

XLON

3529

88.40

 09:48:51

00070211591TRLO0

XLON

1377

88.40

 09:48:51

00070211590TRLO0

XLON

1969

88.40

 09:48:51

00070211589TRLO0

XLON

5728

88.00

 09:56:42

00070211802TRLO0

XLON

5798

88.00

 09:56:54

00070211820TRLO0

XLON

4700

88.00

 09:56:54

00070211819TRLO0

XLON

3424

87.40

 10:54:39

00070213055TRLO0

XLON

2534

87.40

 10:54:39

00070213054TRLO0

XLON

6007

86.60

 11:23:13

00070213483TRLO0

XLON

5492

86.80

 11:23:13

00070213484TRLO0

XLON

88

86.80

 11:23:13

00070213482TRLO0

XLON

943

87.00

 11:23:13

00070213488TRLO0

XLON

3153

87.00

 11:23:13

00070213487TRLO0

XLON

1788

87.00

 11:23:13

00070213486TRLO0

XLON

5799

87.00

 11:23:13

00070213485TRLO0

XLON

5799

87.00

 11:23:24

00070213494TRLO0

XLON

729

87.00

 11:23:24

00070213493TRLO0

XLON

199

87.80

 13:12:01

00070215546TRLO0

XLON

88

88.40

 14:07:55

00070217420TRLO0

XLON

88

90.00

 14:38:59

00070218056TRLO0

XLON

6448

90.00

 14:38:59

00070218055TRLO0

XLON

88

90.00

 14:38:59

00070218057TRLO0

XLON

5714

90.00

 16:02:33

00070220473TRLO0

XLON

6829

90.00

 16:02:33

00070220472TRLO0

XLON

8198

90.00

 16:02:33

00070220471TRLO0

XLON

3044

89.80

 16:03:13

00070220502TRLO0

XLON

3200

89.80

 16:03:13

00070220501TRLO0

XLON

75000

90.00

 16:03:24

00070220519TRLO0

XLON

5626

89.80

 16:05:27

00070220577TRLO0

XLON

3981

89.80

 16:05:27

00070220579TRLO0

XLON

4870

89.80

 16:05:27

00070220578TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 326698
EQS News ID: 1920959

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920959&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten