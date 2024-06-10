Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

10 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 10 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 147,312 Highest price paid per share: 90.40p Lowest price paid per share: 88.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 89.6772p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,392,211 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,392,211) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 89.6772p 147,312

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 3069 90.00 08:47:35 00070223027TRLO0 XLON 2700 90.00 08:47:35 00070223028TRLO0 XLON 11275 90.00 08:50:35 00070223089TRLO0 XLON 1420 90.00 08:50:35 00070223090TRLO0 XLON 7122 90.00 08:50:35 00070223091TRLO0 XLON 501 89.20 08:53:37 00070223155TRLO0 XLON 4196 89.20 08:53:37 00070223156TRLO0 XLON 2054 89.20 08:53:37 00070223157TRLO0 XLON 1216 89.20 08:53:37 00070223158TRLO0 XLON 40 89.20 08:53:37 00070223159TRLO0 XLON 353 89.20 08:53:37 00070223160TRLO0 XLON 365 89.20 08:53:37 00070223161TRLO0 XLON 5980 89.20 09:01:25 00070223335TRLO0 XLON 25 89.00 09:59:17 00070224748TRLO0 XLON 5667 89.00 09:59:17 00070224749TRLO0 XLON 2358 89.00 09:59:17 00070224750TRLO0 XLON 4716 89.00 09:59:17 00070224751TRLO0 XLON 645 88.60 10:52:37 00070226027TRLO0 XLON 1460 88.60 10:52:37 00070226028TRLO0 XLON 3763 88.60 10:52:37 00070226029TRLO0 XLON 3338 90.00 12:21:49 00070227925TRLO0 XLON 10653 90.00 12:21:49 00070227926TRLO0 XLON 3441 90.00 12:21:49 00070227927TRLO0 XLON 2978 90.00 12:21:49 00070227928TRLO0 XLON 167 89.60 14:46:14 00070231736TRLO0 XLON 29558 89.60 14:51:01 00070232018TRLO0 XLON 715 89.60 14:51:01 00070232019TRLO0 XLON 2318 89.60 14:52:54 00070232054TRLO0 XLON 4628 89.60 14:56:18 00070232133TRLO0 XLON 898 90.40 15:44:24 00070234006TRLO0 XLON 960 90.40 15:44:24 00070234007TRLO0 XLON 199 90.40 15:44:24 00070234008TRLO0 XLON 88 90.40 15:44:24 00070234009TRLO0 XLON 6941 90.20 15:45:16 00070234033TRLO0 XLON 6540 90.00 15:45:17 00070234041TRLO0 XLON 1954 90.00 15:46:17 00070234065TRLO0 XLON 4517 90.00 15:46:17 00070234066TRLO0 XLON 6509 89.80 15:55:57 00070234419TRLO0 XLON 1985 89.60 16:24:42 00070236149TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse