Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
10-Jun-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

10 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

10 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

147,312

Highest price paid per share:

90.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

88.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

89.6772p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,392,211 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,392,211) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

89.6772p

147,312

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3069

90.00

 08:47:35

00070223027TRLO0

XLON

2700

90.00

 08:47:35

00070223028TRLO0

XLON

11275

90.00

 08:50:35

00070223089TRLO0

XLON

1420

90.00

 08:50:35

00070223090TRLO0

XLON

7122

90.00

 08:50:35

00070223091TRLO0

XLON

501

89.20

 08:53:37

00070223155TRLO0

XLON

4196

89.20

 08:53:37

00070223156TRLO0

XLON

2054

89.20

 08:53:37

00070223157TRLO0

XLON

1216

89.20

 08:53:37

00070223158TRLO0

XLON

40

89.20

 08:53:37

00070223159TRLO0

XLON

353

89.20

 08:53:37

00070223160TRLO0

XLON

365

89.20

 08:53:37

00070223161TRLO0

XLON

5980

89.20

 09:01:25

00070223335TRLO0

XLON

25

89.00

 09:59:17

00070224748TRLO0

XLON

5667

89.00

 09:59:17

00070224749TRLO0

XLON

2358

89.00

 09:59:17

00070224750TRLO0

XLON

4716

89.00

 09:59:17

00070224751TRLO0

XLON

645

88.60

 10:52:37

00070226027TRLO0

XLON

1460

88.60

 10:52:37

00070226028TRLO0

XLON

3763

88.60

 10:52:37

00070226029TRLO0

XLON

3338

90.00

 12:21:49

00070227925TRLO0

XLON

10653

90.00

 12:21:49

00070227926TRLO0

XLON

3441

90.00

 12:21:49

00070227927TRLO0

XLON

2978

90.00

 12:21:49

00070227928TRLO0

XLON

167

89.60

 14:46:14

00070231736TRLO0

XLON

29558

89.60

 14:51:01

00070232018TRLO0

XLON

715

89.60

 14:51:01

00070232019TRLO0

XLON

2318

89.60

 14:52:54

00070232054TRLO0

XLON

4628

89.60

 14:56:18

00070232133TRLO0

XLON

898

90.40

 15:44:24

00070234006TRLO0

XLON

960

90.40

 15:44:24

00070234007TRLO0

XLON

199

90.40

 15:44:24

00070234008TRLO0

XLON

88

90.40

 15:44:24

00070234009TRLO0

XLON

6941

90.20

 15:45:16

00070234033TRLO0

XLON

6540

90.00

 15:45:17

00070234041TRLO0

XLON

1954

90.00

 15:46:17

00070234065TRLO0

XLON

4517

90.00

 15:46:17

00070234066TRLO0

XLON

6509

89.80

 15:55:57

00070234419TRLO0

XLON

1985

89.60

 16:24:42

00070236149TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


