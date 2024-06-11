Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
11.06.2024 18:07:05

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

11-Jun-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

11 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

11 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

90.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

87.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

88.6681p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,142,211 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,142,211) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

88.6681p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1436

90.60

 08:14:51

00070237487TRLO0

XLON

9580

90.00

 09:21:16

00070239278TRLO0

XLON

2978

90.00

 09:21:16

00070239279TRLO0

XLON

1200

90.00

 09:21:18

00070239280TRLO0

XLON

188

90.00

 09:21:18

00070239281TRLO0

XLON

696

90.00

 09:21:18

00070239282TRLO0

XLON

251

90.00

 09:21:18

00070239283TRLO0

XLON

696

90.00

 09:21:18

00070239284TRLO0

XLON

690

90.00

 09:21:18

00070239285TRLO0

XLON

3084

90.00

 09:21:18

00070239286TRLO0

XLON

2969

90.00

 09:21:21

00070239288TRLO0

XLON

6569

90.00

 10:03:10

00070240533TRLO0

XLON

1258

90.00

 10:03:10

00070240534TRLO0

XLON

690

90.00

 10:03:10

00070240535TRLO0

XLON

617

90.00

 10:03:10

00070240536TRLO0

XLON

3257

90.00

 10:03:10

00070240541TRLO0

XLON

1040

90.00

 10:07:17

00070240803TRLO0

XLON

6526

90.00

 10:07:17

00070240804TRLO0

XLON

6230

90.00

 10:07:17

00070240808TRLO0

XLON

6391

90.00

 10:07:17

00070240811TRLO0

XLON

6831

90.00

 10:14:31

00070241009TRLO0

XLON

1900

89.80

 10:15:00

00070241024TRLO0

XLON

1600

89.80

 10:19:19

00070241183TRLO0

XLON

2837

89.80

 10:19:19

00070241184TRLO0

XLON

159

89.80

 10:24:22

00070241294TRLO0

XLON

6087

89.80

 10:24:22

00070241296TRLO0

XLON

4833

89.80

 10:24:22

00070241295TRLO0

XLON

1776

89.80

 10:24:22

00070241297TRLO0

XLON

2056

89.80

 10:24:22

00070241298TRLO0

XLON

302

89.80

 10:38:12

00070241571TRLO0

XLON

1800

89.80

 10:38:12

00070241584TRLO0

XLON

2010

89.80

 10:38:12

00070241585TRLO0

XLON

1044

88.60

 11:08:56

00070242836TRLO0

XLON

4901

88.60

 11:08:56

00070242837TRLO0

XLON

6900

88.60

 11:55:01

00070244294TRLO0

XLON

1919

88.60

 11:55:01

00070244295TRLO0

XLON

6904

87.60

 12:21:01

00070244967TRLO0

XLON

6076

87.60

 12:21:01

00070244966TRLO0

XLON

3426

87.80

 12:58:21

00070245592TRLO0

XLON

567

87.80

 12:58:21

00070245588TRLO0

XLON

2628

87.80

 12:58:21

00070245589TRLO0

XLON

231

87.80

 12:58:21

00070245590TRLO0

XLON

2738

87.80

 12:58:21

00070245591TRLO0

XLON

2379

87.80

 12:58:21

00070245593TRLO0

XLON

2612

87.40

 12:59:23

00070245617TRLO0

XLON

2020

88.20

 13:49:01

00070246963TRLO0

XLON

5933

88.20

 14:40:17

00070248797TRLO0

XLON

5772

88.20

 14:40:17

00070248798TRLO0

XLON

3500

88.20

 14:40:17

00070248795TRLO0

XLON

1114

88.20

 14:40:17

00070248796TRLO0

XLON

83

88.20

 14:40:17

00070248799TRLO0

XLON

773

88.20

 14:40:17

00070248800TRLO0

XLON

5394

88.20

 14:40:17

00070248801TRLO0

XLON

705

88.20

 14:40:17

00070248802TRLO0

XLON

4069

88.20

 14:40:19

00070248806TRLO0

XLON

2315

88.20

 14:40:25

00070248808TRLO0

XLON

398

88.20

 14:40:25

00070248809TRLO0

XLON

1808

88.20

 14:40:25

00070248810TRLO0

XLON

53

88.40

 14:44:45

00070249075TRLO0

XLON

6712

88.40

 14:44:45

00070249077TRLO0

XLON

7032

88.40

 14:44:45

00070249076TRLO0

XLON

27

88.20

 14:44:45

00070249078TRLO0

XLON

3300

88.20

 14:47:40

00070249241TRLO0

XLON

2858

88.20

 14:48:15

00070249291TRLO0

XLON

1945

88.20

 14:48:15

00070249292TRLO0

XLON

3888

88.20

 14:48:15

00070249293TRLO0

XLON

6157

87.40

 15:17:43

00070250333TRLO0

XLON

3841

87.40

 15:17:43

00070250334TRLO0

XLON

848

87.40

 15:36:10

00070251083TRLO0

XLON

5789

87.40

 15:36:10

00070251084TRLO0

XLON

2279

87.60

 16:06:34

00070252406TRLO0

XLON

1065

87.60

 16:06:34

00070252407TRLO0

XLON

1594

87.60

 16:06:34

00070252408TRLO0

XLON

3519

87.60

 16:06:34

00070252409TRLO0

XLON

36

87.60

 16:14:53

00070253103TRLO0

XLON

1500

87.80

 16:22:53

00070253664TRLO0

XLON

3000

87.80

 16:22:53

00070253665TRLO0

XLON

1

87.80

 16:22:53

00070253666TRLO0

XLON

3168

87.80

 16:22:53

00070253667TRLO0

XLON

4600

87.80

 16:23:16

00070253671TRLO0

XLON

77

87.80

 16:23:16

00070253672TRLO0

XLON

3152

87.80

 16:23:16

00070253673TRLO0

XLON

6799

87.80

 16:23:16

00070253674TRLO0

XLON

2023

87.80

 16:23:16

00070253675TRLO0

XLON

4646

87.80

 16:23:16

00070253676TRLO0

XLON

5345

87.80

 16:23:36

00070253691TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 327299
EQS News ID: 1922915

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

