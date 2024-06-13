Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 18:04:22

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

13-Jun-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

13 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

13 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

246,516

Highest price paid per share:

90.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

82.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

85.6099p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,745,695 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,745,695) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

85.6099p

246,516

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2200

90.00

 08:15:23

00070274548TRLO0

XLON

4847

90.00

 08:15:23

00070274549TRLO0

XLON

6502

89.20

 08:37:02

00070275015TRLO0

XLON

2067

88.80

 08:37:03

00070275016TRLO0

XLON

4134

88.80

 08:37:03

00070275017TRLO0

XLON

2726

89.00

 08:52:00

00070275220TRLO0

XLON

4300

89.00

 08:52:00

00070275221TRLO0

XLON

4284

88.40

 09:36:40

00070276147TRLO0

XLON

2041

88.40

 09:36:40

00070276148TRLO0

XLON

7246

88.40

 09:36:40

00070276149TRLO0

XLON

851

87.40

 10:29:45

00070277044TRLO0

XLON

5470

87.40

 10:29:45

00070277045TRLO0

XLON

903

87.80

 10:49:42

00070277464TRLO0

XLON

700

87.80

 11:24:42

00070278419TRLO0

XLON

3959

87.80

 11:24:42

00070278420TRLO0

XLON

1636

87.80

 11:24:42

00070278421TRLO0

XLON

6866

87.40

 11:30:45

00070278535TRLO0

XLON

1329

87.60

 11:30:45

00070278536TRLO0

XLON

5787

87.60

 11:30:45

00070278538TRLO0

XLON

1672

87.60

 11:30:45

00070278537TRLO0

XLON

5552

87.60

 11:30:45

00070278539TRLO0

XLON

1114

87.20

 11:30:45

00070278540TRLO0

XLON

4100

87.60

 11:30:45

00070278541TRLO0

XLON

4100

87.60

 11:30:45

00070278542TRLO0

XLON

1248

87.60

 11:30:45

00070278543TRLO0

XLON

6743

87.00

 11:40:59

00070278691TRLO0

XLON

6750

87.00

 11:40:59

00070278690TRLO0

XLON

5901

86.20

 11:59:36

00070278961TRLO0

XLON

1227

86.20

 11:59:36

00070278962TRLO0

XLON

3940

86.40

 12:22:16

00070279583TRLO0

XLON

6575

86.40

 12:40:10

00070279836TRLO0

XLON

461

86.20

 12:43:22

00070279865TRLO0

XLON

5590

86.20

 12:43:22

00070279866TRLO0

XLON

6295

85.20

 12:49:31

00070279914TRLO0

XLON

5758

84.00

 13:00:10

00070280032TRLO0

XLON

3840

84.80

 13:30:26

00070280571TRLO0

XLON

2945

84.80

 13:30:26

00070280572TRLO0

XLON

1671

84.80

 13:43:42

00070281060TRLO0

XLON

1784

84.80

 13:43:42

00070281061TRLO0

XLON

6967

84.20

 14:38:00

00070282246TRLO0

XLON

7001

84.20

 14:38:00

00070282247TRLO0

XLON

1101

84.20

 14:38:00

00070282248TRLO0

XLON

221

84.20

 14:38:00

00070282249TRLO0

XLON

2224

84.20

 14:38:00

00070282250TRLO0

XLON

2357

84.20

 14:38:00

00070282251TRLO0

XLON

44

84.20

 14:38:00

00070282252TRLO0

XLON

7181

84.20

 14:38:08

00070282256TRLO0

XLON

4000

84.00

 14:39:16

00070282306TRLO0

XLON

1092

84.00

 14:39:16

00070282307TRLO0

XLON

1359

84.00

 14:39:16

00070282308TRLO0

XLON

1462

83.80

 14:46:00

00070282516TRLO0

XLON

552

83.60

 14:49:00

00070282641TRLO0

XLON

866

83.60

 14:49:00

00070282642TRLO0

XLON

674

83.80

 14:49:00

00070282643TRLO0

XLON

866

83.80

 14:49:00

00070282644TRLO0

XLON

5830

83.80

 14:49:00

00070282645TRLO0

XLON

6495

83.00

 14:55:37

00070282890TRLO0

XLON

6204

83.00

 14:55:37

00070282891TRLO0

XLON

7740

83.00

 14:55:37

00070282892TRLO0

XLON

4359

83.00

 14:57:50

00070282944TRLO0

XLON

4511

82.40

 14:59:56

00070283041TRLO0

XLON

2723

82.40

 14:59:56

00070283042TRLO0

XLON

1603

82.00

 15:48:52

00070285486TRLO0

XLON

1911

82.00

 15:57:05

00070285848TRLO0

XLON

57

82.00

 15:57:50

00070285876TRLO0

XLON

1169

82.00

 15:58:25

00070285891TRLO0

XLON

761

82.00

 15:58:31

00070285895TRLO0

XLON

4516

82.00

 15:58:41

00070285905TRLO0

XLON

628

82.00

 15:58:41

00070285906TRLO0

XLON

2050

82.00

 16:01:09

00070285995TRLO0

XLON

1950

82.00

 16:01:09

00070285996TRLO0

XLON

2673

82.80

 16:25:34

00070287691TRLO0

XLON

1233

82.80

 16:25:45

00070287702TRLO0

XLON

3131

82.80

 16:25:45

00070287703TRLO0

XLON

175

82.80

 16:25:45

00070287704TRLO0

XLON

780

82.80

 16:25:45

00070287705TRLO0

XLON

900

82.80

 16:25:51

00070287706TRLO0

XLON

445

82.80

 16:27:25

00070287797TRLO0

XLON

803

82.80

 16:27:25

00070287798TRLO0

XLON

693

82.80

 16:27:31

00070287805TRLO0

XLON

95

82.80

 16:28:27

00070287913TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 327874
EQS News ID: 1924953

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

