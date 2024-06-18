+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
18.06.2024 18:02:27

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-Jun-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

18 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

85.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

83.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

84.8734p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,283,796 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,283,796) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

84.8734p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7117

85.00

 08:24:52

00070321807TRLO0

XLON

6763

85.00

 08:43:52

00070322050TRLO0

XLON

100000

85.00

 08:46:14

00070322084TRLO0

XLON

1489

85.00

 08:48:54

00070322113TRLO0

XLON

7354

84.20

 09:29:33

00070322973TRLO0

XLON

3380

84.20

 10:26:04

00070324098TRLO0

XLON

7727

84.20

 10:26:04

00070324099TRLO0

XLON

2950

84.20

 10:26:04

00070324100TRLO0

XLON

238

83.40

 12:59:57

00070326727TRLO0

XLON

1580

84.20

 14:14:14

00070329798TRLO0

XLON

7169

84.60

 14:27:10

00070330535TRLO0

XLON

7158

84.60

 14:27:10

00070330536TRLO0

XLON

228

84.40

 14:27:15

00070330537TRLO0

XLON

360

84.40

 14:27:18

00070330538TRLO0

XLON

8

84.40

 14:46:24

00070331688TRLO0

XLON

13952

85.00

 15:54:06

00070334632TRLO0

XLON

6347

85.00

 15:54:06

00070334633TRLO0

XLON

6031

85.00

 15:54:06

00070334634TRLO0

XLON

6743

85.00

 15:54:06

00070334635TRLO0

XLON

1170

84.60

 16:16:28

00070336171TRLO0

XLON

780

85.00

 16:17:33

00070336219TRLO0

XLON

470

85.00

 16:17:33

00070336220TRLO0

XLON

2601

85.00

 16:17:33

00070336221TRLO0

XLON

615

85.00

 16:17:33

00070336222TRLO0

XLON

4365

85.00

 16:17:39

00070336226TRLO0

XLON

3191

85.00

 16:18:39

00070336276TRLO0

XLON

31

85.00

 16:18:39

00070336278TRLO0

XLON

183

85.00

 16:18:39

00070336279TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 


