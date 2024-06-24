Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

24.06.2024 18:47:47

24-Jun-2024 / 17:47 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

24 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

24 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

52,649

Highest price paid per share:

86.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

84.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

85.7288p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,847,510 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,847,510) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

85.7288p

52,649

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1858

84.80

 16:18:11

00070397915TRLO0

XLON

5205

85.20

 16:18:14

00070397922TRLO0

XLON

9309

85.20

 16:18:14

00070397923TRLO0

XLON

1927

85.80

 16:18:17

00070397934TRLO0

XLON

7483

85.80

 16:18:17

00070397933TRLO0

XLON

3099

86.20

 16:19:53

00070398074TRLO0

XLON

1273

86.20

 16:19:53

00070398076TRLO0

XLON

2850

86.20

 16:19:53

00070398075TRLO0

XLON

6784

86.00

 16:20:00

00070398091TRLO0

XLON

5960

86.00

 16:21:16

00070398229TRLO0

XLON

240

86.00

 16:21:16

00070398228TRLO0

XLON

103

86.00

 16:21:16

00070398230TRLO0

XLON

3113

86.00

 16:21:27

00070398247TRLO0

XLON

1923

86.00

 16:21:27

00070398246TRLO0

XLON

1522

86.00

 16:21:27

00070398245TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


