Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

25 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 25 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 89.00p Lowest price paid per share: 87.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 88.1186p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,747,510 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,747,510) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 88.1186p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 990 89.00 14:48:51 00070412656TRLO0 XLON 444 89.00 14:48:51 00070412657TRLO0 XLON 18157 89.00 14:48:51 00070412658TRLO0 XLON 6600 88.00 15:09:35 00070413907TRLO0 XLON 532 88.00 15:09:35 00070413908TRLO0 XLON 344 88.00 15:46:14 00070416015TRLO0 XLON 2510 88.00 15:46:14 00070416016TRLO0 XLON 94 88.00 15:46:14 00070416017TRLO0 XLON 3538 88.00 15:46:14 00070416018TRLO0 XLON 15 88.00 15:46:14 00070416019TRLO0 XLON 10 88.00 15:46:14 00070416020TRLO0 XLON 6 88.00 15:46:19 00070416023TRLO0 XLON 3014 88.00 15:48:19 00070416109TRLO0 XLON 3724 88.00 15:48:19 00070416110TRLO0 XLON 25453 88.00 15:48:41 00070416120TRLO0 XLON 7462 88.00 15:56:37 00070416350TRLO0 XLON 7523 88.00 16:21:49 00070417785TRLO0 XLON 136 87.80 16:21:49 00070417783TRLO0 XLON 6395 87.80 16:21:49 00070417784TRLO0 XLON 4938 87.60 15:28:46 00070414909TRLO0 XLON 1104 87.60 15:28:46 00070414910TRLO0 XLON 910 87.60 15:28:46 00070414911TRLO0 XLON 93 87.60 15:37:11 00070415504TRLO0 XLON 93 87.40 16:16:04 00070417398TRLO0 XLON 93 87.40 16:16:04 00070417399TRLO0 XLON 2837 87.40 16:18:27 00070417567TRLO0 XLON 2862 87.40 16:18:27 00070417568TRLO0 XLON 123 87.40 16:20:10 00070417670TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse