27.06.2024 18:20:27

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
27-Jun-2024 / 17:20 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

27 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

27 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

98.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

94.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

97.4089p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,266,488 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,266,488) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

97.4089p

250,000


Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1421

96.60

 08:13:08

00070436679TRLO0

XLON

8161

96.60

 08:46:08

00070437203TRLO0

XLON

8249

96.60

 08:47:08

00070437212TRLO0

XLON

10763

96.60

 08:47:10

00070437215TRLO0

XLON

6658

96.60

 08:49:10

00070437261TRLO0

XLON

6358

98.00

 09:34:52

00070438636TRLO0

XLON

5944

98.00

 09:34:52

00070438637TRLO0

XLON

5736

97.80

 09:35:20

00070438671TRLO0

XLON

1307

97.20

 10:08:30

00070440292TRLO0

XLON

4171

97.20

 10:08:30

00070440293TRLO0

XLON

251

97.20

 10:08:30

00070440294TRLO0

XLON

13926

97.40

 10:08:30

00070440295TRLO0

XLON

436

97.40

 10:08:30

00070440296TRLO0

XLON

6293

95.20

 11:13:45

00070442099TRLO0

XLON

455

94.40

 12:33:16

00070444204TRLO0

XLON

6503

94.40

 12:33:16

00070444205TRLO0

XLON

84

97.40

 13:32:46

00070446257TRLO0

XLON

6607

98.00

 13:35:46

00070446368TRLO0

XLON

11138

98.00

 13:35:46

00070446369TRLO0

XLON

4800

97.80

 13:36:07

00070446374TRLO0

XLON

1712

97.80

 13:36:07

00070446375TRLO0

XLON

252

98.00

 14:43:46

00070448814TRLO0

XLON

9772

98.00

 14:43:46

00070448815TRLO0

XLON

210

98.00

 14:43:46

00070448816TRLO0

XLON

4498

98.00

 14:43:46

00070448817TRLO0

XLON

2073

98.00

 14:43:46

00070448818TRLO0

XLON

8049

98.00

 14:43:46

00070448819TRLO0

XLON

5723

98.00

 14:43:46

00070448820TRLO0

XLON

7777

97.40

 14:44:41

00070448831TRLO0

XLON

958

98.00

 14:51:46

00070449085TRLO0

XLON

5298

98.00

 14:51:46

00070449086TRLO0

XLON

1031

97.60

 14:53:37

00070449223TRLO0

XLON

1063

97.60

 14:54:14

00070449231TRLO0

XLON

1066

97.60

 14:54:51

00070449235TRLO0

XLON

1064

97.60

 14:55:28

00070449257TRLO0

XLON

1073

97.60

 14:56:05

00070449267TRLO0

XLON

1359

97.60

 14:56:17

00070449273TRLO0

XLON

915

97.00

 14:57:54

00070449325TRLO0

XLON

1071

97.00

 14:58:31

00070449383TRLO0

XLON

1082

97.00

 14:59:10

00070449446TRLO0

XLON

1046

97.00

 14:59:46

00070449485TRLO0

XLON

529

97.00

 15:00:22

00070449505TRLO0

XLON

1073

97.00

 15:00:59

00070449599TRLO0

XLON

1099

97.00

 15:01:36

00070449693TRLO0

XLON

1056

97.00

 15:02:13

00070449753TRLO0

XLON

593

97.00

 15:02:50

00070449785TRLO0

XLON

32

97.00

 15:02:50

00070449786TRLO0

XLON

1078

97.00

 15:03:27

00070449827TRLO0

XLON

1078

97.00

 15:04:04

00070449842TRLO0

XLON

505

97.00

 15:04:41

00070449865TRLO0

XLON

1059

97.00

 15:05:17

00070449881TRLO0

XLON

1082

97.00

 15:05:54

00070449891TRLO0

XLON

106

97.00

 15:08:18

00070449990TRLO0

XLON

1056

97.00

 15:08:54

00070450011TRLO0

XLON

1018

97.00

 15:09:30

00070450042TRLO0

XLON

930

96.60

 15:17:05

00070450249TRLO0

XLON

1069

96.60

 15:17:41

00070450351TRLO0

XLON

1070

96.60

 15:18:17

00070450365TRLO0

XLON

1071

96.60

 15:18:53

00070450372TRLO0

XLON

1072

96.60

 15:19:29

00070450399TRLO0

XLON

1074

96.60

 15:20:05

00070450415TRLO0

XLON

185

96.60

 15:20:41

00070450422TRLO0

XLON

686

96.60

 15:24:08

00070450559TRLO0

XLON

29

96.80

 15:29:39

00070450737TRLO0

XLON

2115

97.20

 15:34:02

00070450957TRLO0

XLON

2114

97.20

 15:35:12

00070450994TRLO0

XLON

6325

98.00

 15:35:43

00070451037TRLO0

XLON

6110

98.00

 15:37:23

00070451154TRLO0

XLON

1047

97.80

 15:41:08

00070451334TRLO0

XLON

1062

97.80

 15:41:50

00070451382TRLO0

XLON

1076

97.80

 15:42:33

00070451405TRLO0

XLON

1080

97.80

 15:43:16

00070451429TRLO0

XLON

282

97.80

 15:43:59

00070451460TRLO0

XLON

865

97.80

 15:44:42

00070451467TRLO0

XLON

1166

97.80

 15:45:23

00070451511TRLO0

XLON

25

97.80

 15:50:29

00070451706TRLO0

XLON

1064

97.80

 15:50:45

00070451713TRLO0

XLON

585

97.80

 15:51:32

00070451760TRLO0

XLON

1015

97.80

 15:52:17

00070451794TRLO0

XLON

562

98.00

 15:52:54

00070451837TRLO0

XLON

1068

98.00

 15:53:45

00070451921TRLO0

XLON

456

98.00

 15:54:08

00070451957TRLO0

XLON

1070

98.00

 15:54:36

00070451966TRLO0

XLON

1057

98.00

 15:55:27

00070451971TRLO0

XLON

6070

98.00

 15:55:42

00070451976TRLO0

XLON

6657

98.00

 15:55:42

00070451980TRLO0

XLON

6136

98.00

 15:55:42

00070451981TRLO0

XLON

1030

97.60

 16:05:41

00070452297TRLO0

XLON

3177

97.60

 16:10:23

00070452547TRLO0

XLON

227

97.60

 16:14:13

00070452790TRLO0

XLON

227

97.60

 16:17:20

00070453146TRLO0

XLON

227

97.60

 16:20:14

00070453391TRLO0

XLON

6635

98.00

 16:21:39

00070453520TRLO0

XLON

4567

98.00

 16:22:40

00070453564TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 330758
EQS News ID: 1935113

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

