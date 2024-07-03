03.07.2024 18:11:34

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-Jul-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

3 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

282,280

Highest price paid per share:

102.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

99.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

101.5747p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,207,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,207,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

101.5747p

282,280

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6328

100.00

 08:18:55

00070496269TRLO0

XLON

6656

101.00

 08:57:06

00070497048TRLO0

XLON

3200

101.00

 08:57:06

00070497049TRLO0

XLON

19919

102.00

 09:36:25

00070497869TRLO0

XLON

7113

102.00

 09:36:25

00070497870TRLO0

XLON

13720

102.50

 09:41:40

00070497954TRLO0

XLON

6689

102.50

 09:44:40

00070498012TRLO0

XLON

6035

102.00

 09:53:25

00070498203TRLO0

XLON

4600

101.50

 09:54:31

00070498228TRLO0

XLON

2171

101.50

 09:54:31

00070498229TRLO0

XLON

1009

101.50

 09:54:31

00070498230TRLO0

XLON

2800

101.50

 10:02:31

00070498318TRLO0

XLON

700

101.50

 10:02:31

00070498319TRLO0

XLON

6844

101.50

 11:01:35

00070499837TRLO0

XLON

812

101.50

 11:01:35

00070499838TRLO0

XLON

4200

101.50

 11:04:40

00070499875TRLO0

XLON

1775

101.50

 11:04:40

00070499876TRLO0

XLON

5880

101.50

 11:04:40

00070499877TRLO0

XLON

10000

101.50

 11:40:07

00070500622TRLO0

XLON

7002

101.50

 12:03:49

00070501045TRLO0

XLON

100000

102.00

 13:15:29

00070502223TRLO0

XLON

5793

102.00

 13:27:14

00070502374TRLO0

XLON

6962

101.50

 13:27:47

00070502384TRLO0

XLON

6692

100.50

 14:08:37

00070503138TRLO0

XLON

187

101.00

 14:52:36

00070504396TRLO0

XLON

6287

101.00

 14:53:08

00070504435TRLO0

XLON

6427

100.50

 14:53:08

00070504436TRLO0

XLON

6741

100.50

 15:23:19

00070505939TRLO0

XLON

6112

99.60

 15:23:21

00070505940TRLO0

XLON

3242

100.50

 15:46:19

00070506765TRLO0

XLON

4440

100.50

 15:48:19

00070506824TRLO0

XLON

2036

100.50

 15:53:22

00070507280TRLO0

XLON

3831

100.50

 15:53:22

00070507281TRLO0

XLON

6077

100.50

 15:53:22

00070507282TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 331948
EQS News ID: 1939259

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

