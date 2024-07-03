Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

3 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 3 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 282,280 Highest price paid per share: 102.50p Lowest price paid per share: 99.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 101.5747p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,207,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,207,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 101.5747p 282,280

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6328 100.00 08:18:55 00070496269TRLO0 XLON 6656 101.00 08:57:06 00070497048TRLO0 XLON 3200 101.00 08:57:06 00070497049TRLO0 XLON 19919 102.00 09:36:25 00070497869TRLO0 XLON 7113 102.00 09:36:25 00070497870TRLO0 XLON 13720 102.50 09:41:40 00070497954TRLO0 XLON 6689 102.50 09:44:40 00070498012TRLO0 XLON 6035 102.00 09:53:25 00070498203TRLO0 XLON 4600 101.50 09:54:31 00070498228TRLO0 XLON 2171 101.50 09:54:31 00070498229TRLO0 XLON 1009 101.50 09:54:31 00070498230TRLO0 XLON 2800 101.50 10:02:31 00070498318TRLO0 XLON 700 101.50 10:02:31 00070498319TRLO0 XLON 6844 101.50 11:01:35 00070499837TRLO0 XLON 812 101.50 11:01:35 00070499838TRLO0 XLON 4200 101.50 11:04:40 00070499875TRLO0 XLON 1775 101.50 11:04:40 00070499876TRLO0 XLON 5880 101.50 11:04:40 00070499877TRLO0 XLON 10000 101.50 11:40:07 00070500622TRLO0 XLON 7002 101.50 12:03:49 00070501045TRLO0 XLON 100000 102.00 13:15:29 00070502223TRLO0 XLON 5793 102.00 13:27:14 00070502374TRLO0 XLON 6962 101.50 13:27:47 00070502384TRLO0 XLON 6692 100.50 14:08:37 00070503138TRLO0 XLON 187 101.00 14:52:36 00070504396TRLO0 XLON 6287 101.00 14:53:08 00070504435TRLO0 XLON 6427 100.50 14:53:08 00070504436TRLO0 XLON 6741 100.50 15:23:19 00070505939TRLO0 XLON 6112 99.60 15:23:21 00070505940TRLO0 XLON 3242 100.50 15:46:19 00070506765TRLO0 XLON 4440 100.50 15:48:19 00070506824TRLO0 XLON 2036 100.50 15:53:22 00070507280TRLO0 XLON 3831 100.50 15:53:22 00070507281TRLO0 XLON 6077 100.50 15:53:22 00070507282TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse