Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

5 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 5 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 325,649 Highest price paid per share: 103.00p Lowest price paid per share: 100.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.1459p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,581,859 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,581,859) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 102.1459p 325,649

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1 103.00 09:09:30 00070528093TRLO0 XLON 5776 103.00 09:50:45 00070529001TRLO0 XLON 5754 103.00 09:50:45 00070529002TRLO0 XLON 8352 103.00 09:50:45 00070529003TRLO0 XLON 6390 103.00 09:50:45 00070529004TRLO0 XLON 93260 102.50 10:02:42 00070529395TRLO0 XLON 7020 102.50 10:04:57 00070529451TRLO0 XLON 75000 102.50 10:07:13 00070529503TRLO0 XLON 847 102.00 10:04:57 00070529452TRLO0 XLON 5541 102.00 10:04:57 00070529457TRLO0 XLON 6815 102.00 10:29:08 00070530158TRLO0 XLON 5754 102.00 12:04:08 00070532606TRLO0 XLON 6214 102.00 12:30:08 00070533009TRLO0 XLON 6762 102.00 12:55:08 00070533606TRLO0 XLON 3000 102.00 15:39:23 00070542205TRLO0 XLON 3168 102.00 15:39:23 00070542206TRLO0 XLON 4332 102.00 15:39:23 00070542207TRLO0 XLON 3000 102.00 15:39:23 00070542208TRLO0 XLON 643 102.00 15:39:23 00070542209TRLO0 XLON 3000 102.00 15:39:23 00070542210TRLO0 XLON 4593 102.00 15:39:23 00070542211TRLO0 XLON 5716 101.50 13:02:19 00070533803TRLO0 XLON 38 101.50 13:02:19 00070533804TRLO0 XLON 6695 101.50 13:49:19 00070536049TRLO0 XLON 2341 101.50 14:22:19 00070538312TRLO0 XLON 4682 101.50 14:22:19 00070538313TRLO0 XLON 3775 101.50 14:37:19 00070539188TRLO0 XLON 2180 101.50 14:37:19 00070539189TRLO0 XLON 826 101.50 15:18:33 00070541517TRLO0 XLON 3090 101.50 15:18:33 00070541518TRLO0 XLON 2751 101.50 15:18:33 00070541519TRLO0 XLON 331 101.50 15:32:33 00070542009TRLO0 XLON 331 101.50 15:32:33 00070542010TRLO0 XLON 336 101.50 15:32:33 00070542011TRLO0 XLON 5719 101.50 15:32:33 00070542012TRLO0 XLON 11 101.50 15:32:33 00070542013TRLO0 XLON 351 101.50 15:39:26 00070542213TRLO0 XLON 6829 101.00 14:43:19 00070539401TRLO0 XLON 5955 101.00 14:43:19 00070539402TRLO0 XLON 5839 100.50 15:09:57 00070541091TRLO0 XLON 4700 100.00 14:51:08 00070540096TRLO0 XLON 399 100.00 14:51:16 00070540098TRLO0 XLON 831 100.00 14:51:16 00070540099TRLO0 XLON 6700 100.00 15:07:28 00070540899TRLO0 XLON 1 100.00 15:07:28 00070540900TRLO0 XLON

