08.07.2024 18:09:21

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

08-Jul-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

8 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

8 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

433,556

Highest price paid per share:

102.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

98.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

99.8160p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,148,303 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,148,303) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

99.8160p

433,556

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1425

102.00

 08:12:57

00070546601TRLO0

XLON

8323

101.00

 09:01:37

00070547720TRLO0

XLON

2970

101.00

 09:30:21

00070548362TRLO0

XLON

2970

101.00

 09:30:21

00070548363TRLO0

XLON

1000

101.00

 09:33:57

00070548478TRLO0

XLON

667

101.00

 09:33:57

00070548479TRLO0

XLON

5737

100.50

 09:34:16

00070548491TRLO0

XLON

200000

100.00

 09:40:59

00070548654TRLO0

XLON

6973

100.00

 09:53:35

00070548903TRLO0

XLON

2800

100.50

 12:08:41

00070552080TRLO0

XLON

3959

100.50

 12:08:41

00070552081TRLO0

XLON

163

100.50

 12:08:41

00070552082TRLO0

XLON

506

100.50

 12:08:41

00070552083TRLO0

XLON

50000

100.00

 12:21:03

00070552351TRLO0

XLON

3

99.80

 12:57:40

00070552915TRLO0

XLON

1804

99.80

 12:57:40

00070552916TRLO0

XLON

4876

99.80

 12:57:40

00070552917TRLO0

XLON

2769

99.80

 13:15:14

00070553204TRLO0

XLON

7295

99.80

 13:15:14

00070553205TRLO0

XLON

7073

99.20

 13:15:16

00070553206TRLO0

XLON

4673

99.80

 13:38:52

00070553564TRLO0

XLON

735

99.80

 13:38:52

00070553565TRLO0

XLON

1197

99.80

 13:38:52

00070553566TRLO0

XLON

2261

100.00

 14:31:11

00070554848TRLO0

XLON

2639

100.00

 14:31:11

00070554849TRLO0

XLON

1882

100.00

 14:31:11

00070554850TRLO0

XLON

6661

99.80

 15:12:43

00070556349TRLO0

XLON

3570

99.80

 15:12:43

00070556350TRLO0

XLON

6420

99.60

 15:12:44

00070556352TRLO0

XLON

4700

99.60

 16:13:44

00070559233TRLO0

XLON

2352

99.60

 16:13:44

00070559234TRLO0

XLON

2658

99.60

 16:13:44

00070559235TRLO0

XLON

1210

99.00

 16:13:44

00070559236TRLO0

XLON

1001

99.20

 16:13:44

00070559239TRLO0

XLON

3342

99.20

 16:13:45

00070559240TRLO0

XLON

6149

99.20

 16:13:45

00070559241TRLO0

XLON

710

99.20

 16:13:45

00070559243TRLO0

XLON

7612

99.20

 16:13:45

00070559244TRLO0

XLON

1239

99.20

 16:13:45

00070559245TRLO0

XLON

5209

99.20

 16:13:45

00070559246TRLO0

XLON

5894

99.20

 16:13:45

00070559247TRLO0

XLON

692

98.80

 16:16:40

00070559453TRLO0

XLON

2150

98.80

 16:16:40

00070559454TRLO0

XLON

745

98.80

 16:16:40

00070559455TRLO0

XLON

1207

98.80

 16:16:40

00070559456TRLO0

XLON

1655

98.80

 16:16:40

00070559457TRLO0

XLON

671

98.80

 16:19:04

00070559565TRLO0

XLON

6369

98.80

 16:19:04

00070559566TRLO0

XLON

7119

98.80

 16:19:04

00070559567TRLO0

XLON

4000

98.80

 16:19:04

00070559568TRLO0

XLON

521

98.80

 16:19:04

00070559569TRLO0

XLON

25000

98.80

 16:29:47

00070560118TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 332767
EQS News ID: 1941807

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

