Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

9 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 9 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 228,413 Highest price paid per share: 101.00p Lowest price paid per share: 96.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.8739p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,919,890 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,919,890) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 98.8739p 228,413

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6292 100.00 09:22:01 00070563614TRLO0 XLON 8158 101.00 10:24:04 00070564845TRLO0 XLON 6014 101.00 10:26:08 00070564927TRLO0 XLON 3000 101.00 10:45:14 00070565513TRLO0 XLON 5085 101.00 10:45:14 00070565514TRLO0 XLON 3388 101.00 10:45:14 00070565515TRLO0 XLON 4468 101.00 10:45:14 00070565516TRLO0 XLON 3249 101.00 10:45:14 00070565517TRLO0 XLON 3077 101.00 10:45:14 00070565518TRLO0 XLON 5839 100.00 11:27:43 00070566887TRLO0 XLON 2583 99.40 12:26:52 00070568512TRLO0 XLON 1088 99.40 12:59:24 00070569277TRLO0 XLON 5773 99.40 12:59:24 00070569278TRLO0 XLON 714 99.40 12:59:24 00070569279TRLO0 XLON 1822 99.40 12:59:24 00070569280TRLO0 XLON 7033 99.00 12:59:24 00070569281TRLO0 XLON 50000 97.50 13:56:04 00070571226TRLO0 XLON 834 96.60 13:56:31 00070571233TRLO0 XLON 643 96.60 13:58:41 00070571274TRLO0 XLON 3679 96.60 13:58:49 00070571285TRLO0 XLON 454 96.60 14:28:41 00070572182TRLO0 XLON 1840 96.60 14:32:10 00070572352TRLO0 XLON 1660 96.60 14:32:10 00070572353TRLO0 XLON 92 96.60 14:32:10 00070572354TRLO0 XLON 564 96.60 14:32:10 00070572355TRLO0 XLON 4069 96.60 14:32:10 00070572356TRLO0 XLON 7069 97.20 14:51:40 00070573063TRLO0 XLON 1135 97.40 14:59:09 00070573467TRLO0 XLON 267 98.80 15:14:39 00070574181TRLO0 XLON 784 99.00 15:15:39 00070574225TRLO0 XLON 1607 99.00 15:15:39 00070574226TRLO0 XLON 2583 99.00 15:15:39 00070574227TRLO0 XLON 7372 99.40 15:15:43 00070574237TRLO0 XLON 3600 99.80 15:15:53 00070574241TRLO0 XLON 25000 98.30 15:16:18 00070574245TRLO0 XLON 2210 99.80 15:16:39 00070574249TRLO0 XLON 8960 99.80 15:16:39 00070574250TRLO0 XLON 8788 99.80 15:16:39 00070574251TRLO0 XLON 5644 99.80 15:16:39 00070574252TRLO0 XLON 3067 99.00 15:55:58 00070575910TRLO0 XLON 5670 99.00 15:55:58 00070575911TRLO0 XLON 3585 99.00 15:55:58 00070575912TRLO0 XLON 3876 99.00 15:55:58 00070575913TRLO0 XLON 15 98.20 16:07:41 00070576463TRLO0 XLON 5763 98.20 16:08:48 00070576508TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse