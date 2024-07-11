Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

11 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 11 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 284,000 Highest price paid per share: 100.50p Lowest price paid per share: 99.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.6691p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,433,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,433,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.6691p 284,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6320 99.80 08:16:25 00070599605TRLO0 XLON 6662 99.80 10:02:25 00070603333TRLO0 XLON 2593 99.40 11:28:49 00070606024TRLO0 XLON 5185 99.40 11:28:49 00070606025TRLO0 XLON 15000 99.50 11:29:07 00070606043TRLO0 XLON 45000 99.40 11:45:12 00070606538TRLO0 XLON 23807 99.60 12:08:03 00070607007TRLO0 XLON 6662 99.60 12:08:03 00070607008TRLO0 XLON 7245 99.60 12:09:03 00070607021TRLO0 XLON 6422 99.60 12:10:45 00070607094TRLO0 XLON 11942 100.50 12:27:19 00070607414TRLO0 XLON 7704 100.50 12:27:53 00070607418TRLO0 XLON 8969 100.00 12:32:16 00070607601TRLO0 XLON 19057 100.00 12:33:43 00070607679TRLO0 XLON 1567 99.60 13:12:00 00070608618TRLO0 XLON 5609 99.60 13:19:14 00070608726TRLO0 XLON 1194 99.60 13:26:14 00070608950TRLO0 XLON 718 99.60 13:26:14 00070608951TRLO0 XLON 4501 99.60 13:26:14 00070608952TRLO0 XLON 7331 99.40 14:00:05 00070611350TRLO0 XLON 24000 99.40 14:00:31 00070611371TRLO0 XLON 4259 99.60 14:50:25 00070613519TRLO0 XLON 535 99.60 14:50:25 00070613520TRLO0 XLON 2164 99.60 14:59:25 00070613972TRLO0 XLON 2457 99.60 14:59:25 00070613973TRLO0 XLON 1870 99.60 14:59:25 00070613974TRLO0 XLON 7848 99.60 15:24:26 00070615420TRLO0 XLON 6337 99.80 15:42:35 00070616461TRLO0 XLON 7354 99.60 15:42:44 00070616464TRLO0 XLON 2601 99.80 15:56:17 00070616981TRLO0 XLON 9360 99.80 15:56:17 00070616982TRLO0 XLON 2497 99.80 15:56:17 00070616983TRLO0 XLON 7658 99.60 16:02:26 00070617301TRLO0 XLON 26 99.60 16:08:34 00070617888TRLO0 XLON 7046 99.80 16:09:43 00070617982TRLO0 XLON 4500 99.80 16:11:12 00070618238TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

