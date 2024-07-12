12.07.2024 18:02:10

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12-Jul-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

12 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

102.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

98.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

100.5467p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,233,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,233,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

100.5467p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7557

99.40

 08:12:08

00070620979TRLO0

XLON

7517

99.40

 08:12:15

00070620981TRLO0

XLON

7475

99.40

 08:12:15

00070620982TRLO0

XLON

7179

99.40

 08:13:15

00070621011TRLO0

XLON

5851

98.00

 09:27:06

00070622832TRLO0

XLON

8408

99.20

 10:01:53

00070623273TRLO0

XLON

6861

99.20

 10:01:53

00070623274TRLO0

XLON

7270

98.80

 10:02:27

00070623288TRLO0

XLON

3939

99.00

 11:19:10

00070624589TRLO0

XLON

9949

99.00

 12:25:55

00070625782TRLO0

XLON

3771

99.00

 12:25:55

00070625783TRLO0

XLON

7040

99.00

 12:25:55

00070625784TRLO0

XLON

3000

99.40

 12:43:59

00070625990TRLO0

XLON

8407

99.40

 12:43:59

00070625991TRLO0

XLON

3000

99.40

 12:43:59

00070625992TRLO0

XLON

6102

99.40

 12:43:59

00070625993TRLO0

XLON

3000

99.40

 12:44:30

00070626001TRLO0

XLON

3664

99.40

 12:44:30

00070626002TRLO0

XLON

2308

102.50

 14:46:01

00070628559TRLO0

XLON

5301

102.50

 14:46:01

00070628560TRLO0

XLON

7844

102.50

 14:54:33

00070628799TRLO0

XLON

6443

102.50

 14:54:33

00070628800TRLO0

XLON

19710

102.50

 14:54:33

00070628801TRLO0

XLON

681

102.00

 15:38:30

00070630789TRLO0

XLON

6459

102.00

 15:38:30

00070630790TRLO0

XLON

7837

102.00

 16:05:30

00070631470TRLO0

XLON

21905

102.00

 16:21:01

00070632594TRLO0

XLON

6527

102.00

 16:21:01

00070632595TRLO0

XLON

4995

102.00

 16:21:01

00070632596TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 


