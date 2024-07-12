Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

12 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 12 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 102.50p Lowest price paid per share: 98.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.5467p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,233,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,233,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 100.5467p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7557 99.40 08:12:08 00070620979TRLO0 XLON 7517 99.40 08:12:15 00070620981TRLO0 XLON 7475 99.40 08:12:15 00070620982TRLO0 XLON 7179 99.40 08:13:15 00070621011TRLO0 XLON 5851 98.00 09:27:06 00070622832TRLO0 XLON 8408 99.20 10:01:53 00070623273TRLO0 XLON 6861 99.20 10:01:53 00070623274TRLO0 XLON 7270 98.80 10:02:27 00070623288TRLO0 XLON 3939 99.00 11:19:10 00070624589TRLO0 XLON 9949 99.00 12:25:55 00070625782TRLO0 XLON 3771 99.00 12:25:55 00070625783TRLO0 XLON 7040 99.00 12:25:55 00070625784TRLO0 XLON 3000 99.40 12:43:59 00070625990TRLO0 XLON 8407 99.40 12:43:59 00070625991TRLO0 XLON 3000 99.40 12:43:59 00070625992TRLO0 XLON 6102 99.40 12:43:59 00070625993TRLO0 XLON 3000 99.40 12:44:30 00070626001TRLO0 XLON 3664 99.40 12:44:30 00070626002TRLO0 XLON 2308 102.50 14:46:01 00070628559TRLO0 XLON 5301 102.50 14:46:01 00070628560TRLO0 XLON 7844 102.50 14:54:33 00070628799TRLO0 XLON 6443 102.50 14:54:33 00070628800TRLO0 XLON 19710 102.50 14:54:33 00070628801TRLO0 XLON 681 102.00 15:38:30 00070630789TRLO0 XLON 6459 102.00 15:38:30 00070630790TRLO0 XLON 7837 102.00 16:05:30 00070631470TRLO0 XLON 21905 102.00 16:21:01 00070632594TRLO0 XLON 6527 102.00 16:21:01 00070632595TRLO0 XLON 4995 102.00 16:21:01 00070632596TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse