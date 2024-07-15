15.07.2024 18:01:16

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

15-Jul-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

15 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

15 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

105.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

103.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

104.9828p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,033,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,033,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

104.9828p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1000

103.00

 09:05:09

00070635628TRLO0

XLON

667

103.00

 09:05:09

00070635629TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:05:49

00070635638TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:06:09

00070635656TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:06:29

00070635667TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:06:49

00070635683TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:07:09

00070635696TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:07:29

00070635716TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:07:59

00070635731TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:08:19

00070635745TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:08:49

00070635777TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:09:19

00070635820TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:19:34

00070636361TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:19:34

00070636363TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:19:34

00070636364TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:19:34

00070636365TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:19:34

00070636366TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 09:19:34

00070636367TRLO0

XLON

163

103.00

 09:19:34

00070636368TRLO0

XLON

1245

104.00

 09:19:34

00070636369TRLO0

XLON

1159

104.00

 09:19:34

00070636370TRLO0

XLON

233

104.00

 09:19:34

00070636371TRLO0

XLON

330

104.00

 09:19:34

00070636372TRLO0

XLON

6111

105.00

 11:33:09

00070639567TRLO0

XLON

825

105.00

 11:33:09

00070639568TRLO0

XLON

7546

105.50

 11:35:02

00070639590TRLO0

XLON

9872

105.50

 11:37:55

00070639616TRLO0

XLON

6754

105.50

 11:38:55

00070639661TRLO0

XLON

6356

105.50

 12:02:55

00070640063TRLO0

XLON

2500

105.50

 12:07:16

00070640085TRLO0

XLON

6339

105.50

 12:07:16

00070640086TRLO0

XLON

7180

105.50

 12:54:16

00070640797TRLO0

XLON

6502

105.50

 13:18:16

00070641271TRLO0

XLON

9666

105.50

 13:27:15

00070641546TRLO0

XLON

68

105.50

 13:27:16

00070641552TRLO0

XLON

7586

105.50

 13:27:16

00070641553TRLO0

XLON

3757

105.00

 13:56:53

00070642207TRLO0

XLON

374

105.00

 13:56:53

00070642208TRLO0

XLON

3424

105.00

 13:56:53

00070642209TRLO0

XLON

1122

105.00

 14:39:03

00070643289TRLO0

XLON

6457

105.00

 14:39:03

00070643290TRLO0

XLON

7943

105.00

 14:39:03

00070643291TRLO0

XLON

6935

105.00

 14:52:03

00070643692TRLO0

XLON

6830

105.00

 15:00:03

00070643929TRLO0

XLON

6782

105.00

 15:01:07

00070643965TRLO0

XLON

6666

105.00

 15:08:07

00070644190TRLO0

XLON

6775

105.00

 15:33:07

00070644634TRLO0

XLON

7655

105.00

 15:47:07

00070645049TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 15:47:36

00070645070TRLO0

XLON

4862

105.00

 15:47:36

00070645071TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 15:47:36

00070645072TRLO0

XLON

3720

105.00

 15:47:36

00070645073TRLO0

XLON

6989

105.00

 16:13:32

00070646292TRLO0

XLON

6933

105.00

 16:17:32

00070646412TRLO0

XLON

5742

105.00

 16:21:32

00070646541TRLO0

XLON

2932

105.00

 16:21:32

00070646542TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 334243
EQS News ID: 1946623

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946623&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten