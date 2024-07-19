Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

19 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 19 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 207,835 Highest price paid per share: 108.50p Lowest price paid per share: 106.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.8740p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,332,893 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,332,893) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.8740p 207,835

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1200 108.50 09:04:53 00070695054TRLO0 XLON 2157 108.50 09:04:53 00070695055TRLO0 XLON 1200 108.50 09:05:05 00070695058TRLO0 XLON 2151 108.50 09:05:05 00070695059TRLO0 XLON 4018 108.00 09:18:05 00070695348TRLO0 XLON 607 108.00 09:18:05 00070695349TRLO0 XLON 1754 108.00 09:18:05 00070695350TRLO0 XLON 4015 108.00 09:30:05 00070695730TRLO0 XLON 2342 108.00 09:30:05 00070695731TRLO0 XLON 3736 108.00 09:40:05 00070696000TRLO0 XLON 755 108.00 09:40:05 00070696001TRLO0 XLON 1671 108.00 09:40:05 00070696002TRLO0 XLON 1200 108.00 09:44:12 00070696100TRLO0 XLON 10156 108.00 10:48:12 00070697914TRLO0 XLON 6744 108.00 10:48:12 00070697915TRLO0 XLON 6805 108.00 10:48:12 00070697916TRLO0 XLON 7047 108.00 10:48:12 00070697917TRLO0 XLON 1500 107.00 10:49:02 00070697926TRLO0 XLON 5734 107.00 10:49:02 00070697927TRLO0 XLON 660 107.00 10:49:02 00070697928TRLO0 XLON 341 107.50 14:52:53 00070702637TRLO0 XLON 138 107.50 14:54:02 00070702646TRLO0 XLON 760 108.00 14:57:43 00070702779TRLO0 XLON 62403 108.00 15:27:06 00070703824TRLO0 XLON 17342 108.00 15:27:06 00070703825TRLO0 XLON 6788 108.00 15:27:06 00070703826TRLO0 XLON 34712 108.00 15:27:06 00070703827TRLO0 XLON 3100 107.00 15:29:38 00070704013TRLO0 XLON 3350 107.00 15:29:42 00070704014TRLO0 XLON 2846 107.00 15:32:46 00070704192TRLO0 XLON 2363 107.00 15:32:46 00070704193TRLO0 XLON 5215 107.00 15:32:46 00070704194TRLO0 XLON 1361 106.50 15:33:14 00070704204TRLO0 XLON 345 106.50 15:33:55 00070704229TRLO0 XLON 984 106.50 15:39:25 00070704386TRLO0 XLON 335 106.50 15:57:17 00070705265TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse