Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

12 September 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 12 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 120.50p Lowest price paid per share: 116.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.8413p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,180,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,180,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.8413p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 247 118.00 08:58:06 00071350240TRLO0 XLON 1364 118.00 08:58:06 00071350241TRLO0 XLON 2000 118.00 09:40:24 00071351449TRLO0 XLON 4552 118.00 09:45:33 00071351643TRLO0 XLON 6536 117.50 09:59:44 00071352149TRLO0 XLON 50000 118.00 10:00:04 00071352158TRLO0 XLON 2459 117.00 10:06:42 00071352372TRLO0 XLON 2847 118.00 10:18:32 00071352751TRLO0 XLON 885 118.00 10:18:32 00071352752TRLO0 XLON 1876 117.00 10:25:00 00071352915TRLO0 XLON 2000 117.00 11:17:09 00071354176TRLO0 XLON 500 117.00 11:17:09 00071354177TRLO0 XLON 1205 117.00 11:17:09 00071354178TRLO0 XLON 468 117.00 11:17:09 00071354179TRLO0 XLON 1934 117.00 12:02:05 00071355118TRLO0 XLON 3867 117.00 12:19:43 00071355511TRLO0 XLON 7025 117.00 12:19:43 00071355512TRLO0 XLON 6800 116.50 12:19:47 00071355514TRLO0 XLON 6090 117.00 12:47:53 00071356062TRLO0 XLON 2266 117.00 12:47:53 00071356063TRLO0 XLON 967 118.00 12:47:56 00071356064TRLO0 XLON 1100 119.00 12:48:00 00071356065TRLO0 XLON 906 119.00 12:48:00 00071356066TRLO0 XLON 910 119.00 12:48:00 00071356067TRLO0 XLON 548 119.50 12:48:12 00071356068TRLO0 XLON 840 119.50 12:48:12 00071356069TRLO0 XLON 1900 119.50 12:48:12 00071356070TRLO0 XLON 2162 119.00 12:48:12 00071356071TRLO0 XLON 828 119.50 12:48:42 00071356075TRLO0 XLON 279 119.50 12:48:42 00071356076TRLO0 XLON 6563 119.50 12:49:12 00071356083TRLO0 XLON 6893 119.00 12:49:33 00071356095TRLO0 XLON 800 119.00 12:49:42 00071356104TRLO0 XLON 6103 119.00 12:49:42 00071356105TRLO0 XLON 3190 119.00 12:49:52 00071356110TRLO0 XLON 1205 119.00 12:49:52 00071356111TRLO0 XLON 2572 119.00 12:49:52 00071356112TRLO0 XLON 3188 119.50 13:28:42 00071356812TRLO0 XLON 4001 119.00 13:34:37 00071356983TRLO0 XLON 4069 119.00 13:34:37 00071356984TRLO0 XLON 2878 120.00 14:15:06 00071358833TRLO0 XLON 7500 120.00 14:15:06 00071358834TRLO0 XLON 2731 120.00 14:15:06 00071358835TRLO0 XLON 793 120.00 14:15:06 00071358836TRLO0 XLON 6 120.00 14:15:06 00071358837TRLO0 XLON 79 120.00 14:15:06 00071358838TRLO0 XLON 578 119.50 14:30:02 00071359441TRLO0 XLON 6510 119.50 14:30:02 00071359442TRLO0 XLON 1269 119.50 14:36:02 00071359955TRLO0 XLON 1282 119.50 14:36:02 00071359956TRLO0 XLON 70 119.50 14:36:02 00071359957TRLO0 XLON 1900 119.50 14:36:02 00071359958TRLO0 XLON 2891 119.50 14:36:02 00071359959TRLO0 XLON 3305 120.00 15:19:04 00071362954TRLO0 XLON 1256 120.00 15:19:04 00071362955TRLO0 XLON 125 120.00 15:19:04 00071362956TRLO0 XLON 67 120.00 15:19:04 00071362957TRLO0 XLON 3192 120.00 15:28:22 00071363589TRLO0 XLON 1100 120.00 15:28:22 00071363590TRLO0 XLON 1544 120.50 15:37:13 00071364592TRLO0 XLON 1251 120.50 15:37:13 00071364593TRLO0 XLON 1342 120.50 15:37:13 00071364594TRLO0 XLON 84 120.50 15:37:13 00071364595TRLO0 XLON 7070 120.50 15:55:28 00071365919TRLO0 XLON 2276 120.50 15:55:28 00071365920TRLO0 XLON 2200 120.50 15:55:28 00071365921TRLO0 XLON 1644 120.50 15:55:28 00071365922TRLO0 XLON 500 120.50 15:55:28 00071365923TRLO0 XLON 248 120.50 15:55:30 00071365924TRLO0 XLON 1000 120.50 15:55:30 00071365925TRLO0 XLON 6468 120.50 15:55:30 00071365926TRLO0 XLON 1182 120.00 16:11:27 00071366948TRLO0 XLON 3115 120.00 16:11:27 00071366949TRLO0 XLON 805 120.00 16:11:27 00071366950TRLO0 XLON 62 120.00 16:11:27 00071366951TRLO0 XLON 41 120.00 16:11:27 00071366952TRLO0 XLON 1226 120.00 16:11:27 00071366953TRLO0 XLON 2283 120.00 16:11:27 00071366954TRLO0 XLON 3794 120.50 16:11:27 00071366955TRLO0 XLON 1122 120.50 16:11:27 00071366956TRLO0 XLON 1 120.50 16:11:27 00071366957TRLO0 XLON 8010 120.00 16:12:16 00071367048TRLO0 XLON 7694 120.00 16:15:16 00071367466TRLO0 XLON 519 119.50 16:15:17 00071367467TRLO0 XLON 600 119.50 16:15:47 00071367527TRLO0 XLON 2442 119.50 16:15:58 00071367563TRLO0 XLON

