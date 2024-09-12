12.09.2024 17:52:51

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12-Sep-2024 / 16:52 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

12 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

120.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

116.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

118.8413p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,180,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,180,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

118.8413p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

247

118.00

 08:58:06

00071350240TRLO0

XLON

1364

118.00

 08:58:06

00071350241TRLO0

XLON

2000

118.00

 09:40:24

00071351449TRLO0

XLON

4552

118.00

 09:45:33

00071351643TRLO0

XLON

6536

117.50

 09:59:44

00071352149TRLO0

XLON

50000

118.00

 10:00:04

00071352158TRLO0

XLON

2459

117.00

 10:06:42

00071352372TRLO0

XLON

2847

118.00

 10:18:32

00071352751TRLO0

XLON

885

118.00

 10:18:32

00071352752TRLO0

XLON

1876

117.00

 10:25:00

00071352915TRLO0

XLON

2000

117.00

 11:17:09

00071354176TRLO0

XLON

500

117.00

 11:17:09

00071354177TRLO0

XLON

1205

117.00

 11:17:09

00071354178TRLO0

XLON

468

117.00

 11:17:09

00071354179TRLO0

XLON

1934

117.00

 12:02:05

00071355118TRLO0

XLON

3867

117.00

 12:19:43

00071355511TRLO0

XLON

7025

117.00

 12:19:43

00071355512TRLO0

XLON

6800

116.50

 12:19:47

00071355514TRLO0

XLON

6090

117.00

 12:47:53

00071356062TRLO0

XLON

2266

117.00

 12:47:53

00071356063TRLO0

XLON

967

118.00

 12:47:56

00071356064TRLO0

XLON

1100

119.00

 12:48:00

00071356065TRLO0

XLON

906

119.00

 12:48:00

00071356066TRLO0

XLON

910

119.00

 12:48:00

00071356067TRLO0

XLON

548

119.50

 12:48:12

00071356068TRLO0

XLON

840

119.50

 12:48:12

00071356069TRLO0

XLON

1900

119.50

 12:48:12

00071356070TRLO0

XLON

2162

119.00

 12:48:12

00071356071TRLO0

XLON

828

119.50

 12:48:42

00071356075TRLO0

XLON

279

119.50

 12:48:42

00071356076TRLO0

XLON

6563

119.50

 12:49:12

00071356083TRLO0

XLON

6893

119.00

 12:49:33

00071356095TRLO0

XLON

800

119.00

 12:49:42

00071356104TRLO0

XLON

6103

119.00

 12:49:42

00071356105TRLO0

XLON

3190

119.00

 12:49:52

00071356110TRLO0

XLON

1205

119.00

 12:49:52

00071356111TRLO0

XLON

2572

119.00

 12:49:52

00071356112TRLO0

XLON

3188

119.50

 13:28:42

00071356812TRLO0

XLON

4001

119.00

 13:34:37

00071356983TRLO0

XLON

4069

119.00

 13:34:37

00071356984TRLO0

XLON

2878

120.00

 14:15:06

00071358833TRLO0

XLON

7500

120.00

 14:15:06

00071358834TRLO0

XLON

2731

120.00

 14:15:06

00071358835TRLO0

XLON

793

120.00

 14:15:06

00071358836TRLO0

XLON

6

120.00

 14:15:06

00071358837TRLO0

XLON

79

120.00

 14:15:06

00071358838TRLO0

XLON

578

119.50

 14:30:02

00071359441TRLO0

XLON

6510

119.50

 14:30:02

00071359442TRLO0

XLON

1269

119.50

 14:36:02

00071359955TRLO0

XLON

1282

119.50

 14:36:02

00071359956TRLO0

XLON

70

119.50

 14:36:02

00071359957TRLO0

XLON

1900

119.50

 14:36:02

00071359958TRLO0

XLON

2891

119.50

 14:36:02

00071359959TRLO0

XLON

3305

120.00

 15:19:04

00071362954TRLO0

XLON

1256

120.00

 15:19:04

00071362955TRLO0

XLON

125

120.00

 15:19:04

00071362956TRLO0

XLON

67

120.00

 15:19:04

00071362957TRLO0

XLON

3192

120.00

 15:28:22

00071363589TRLO0

XLON

1100

120.00

 15:28:22

00071363590TRLO0

XLON

1544

120.50

 15:37:13

00071364592TRLO0

XLON

1251

120.50

 15:37:13

00071364593TRLO0

XLON

1342

120.50

 15:37:13

00071364594TRLO0

XLON

84

120.50

 15:37:13

00071364595TRLO0

XLON

7070

120.50

 15:55:28

00071365919TRLO0

XLON

2276

120.50

 15:55:28

00071365920TRLO0

XLON

2200

120.50

 15:55:28

00071365921TRLO0

XLON

1644

120.50

 15:55:28

00071365922TRLO0

XLON

500

120.50

 15:55:28

00071365923TRLO0

XLON

248

120.50

 15:55:30

00071365924TRLO0

XLON

1000

120.50

 15:55:30

00071365925TRLO0

XLON

6468

120.50

 15:55:30

00071365926TRLO0

XLON

1182

120.00

 16:11:27

00071366948TRLO0

XLON

3115

120.00

 16:11:27

00071366949TRLO0

XLON

805

120.00

 16:11:27

00071366950TRLO0

XLON

62

120.00

 16:11:27

00071366951TRLO0

XLON

41

120.00

 16:11:27

00071366952TRLO0

XLON

1226

120.00

 16:11:27

00071366953TRLO0

XLON

2283

120.00

 16:11:27

00071366954TRLO0

XLON

3794

120.50

 16:11:27

00071366955TRLO0

XLON

1122

120.50

 16:11:27

00071366956TRLO0

XLON

1

120.50

 16:11:27

00071366957TRLO0

XLON

8010

120.00

 16:12:16

00071367048TRLO0

XLON

7694

120.00

 16:15:16

00071367466TRLO0

XLON

519

119.50

 16:15:17

00071367467TRLO0

XLON

600

119.50

 16:15:47

00071367527TRLO0

XLON

2442

119.50

 16:15:58

00071367563TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 346560
EQS News ID: 1987331

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1987331&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten