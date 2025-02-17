17.02.2025 19:24:40

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
17-Feb-2025 / 18:24 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 February 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

17 February 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

88,790

Highest price paid per share:

111.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

109.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

110.7640p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,243,239 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,243,239) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

110.7640p

88,790

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

753

109.50

08:17:01

00323096234TRLO1

XLON

900

110.00

08:32:44

00323116144TRLO1

XLON

1620

109.50

08:42:23

00323128196TRLO1

XLON

627

110.00

09:14:33

00323169063TRLO1

XLON

2485

109.50

09:14:34

00323169067TRLO1

XLON

168

109.50

09:14:56

00323169670TRLO1

XLON

62

109.50

09:15:46

00323170499TRLO1

XLON

656

110.50

10:20:33

00323215953TRLO1

XLON

1200

110.50

10:20:33

00323215954TRLO1

XLON

2121

110.50

10:20:33

00323215955TRLO1

XLON

400

110.50

10:21:00

00323215965TRLO1

XLON

300

110.50

10:21:27

00323215976TRLO1

XLON

600

110.50

10:21:27

00323215977TRLO1

XLON

500

110.50

10:26:39

00323216106TRLO1

XLON

1000

110.50

11:02:45

00323217347TRLO1

XLON

900

110.50

11:25:44

00323217916TRLO1

XLON

1100

110.50

11:29:20

00323218011TRLO1

XLON

831

110.50

11:30:53

00323218047TRLO1

XLON

900

110.50

11:30:53

00323218043TRLO1

XLON

1326

110.50

11:30:53

00323218044TRLO1

XLON

2410

110.50

11:30:53

00323218045TRLO1

XLON

2410

110.50

11:30:53

00323218046TRLO1

XLON

494

110.50

11:44:20

00323218372TRLO1

XLON

406

110.50

11:44:20

00323218371TRLO1

XLON

311

110.50

12:27:55

00323219298TRLO1

XLON

494

110.50

12:27:55

00323219299TRLO1

XLON

5226

110.50

12:27:55

00323219297TRLO1

XLON

100

111.00

12:28:29

00323219307TRLO1

XLON

1273

111.00

12:28:31

00323219308TRLO1

XLON

500

111.00

12:28:56

00323219310TRLO1

XLON

100

111.00

12:29:10

00323219315TRLO1

XLON

300

111.00

12:29:31

00323219323TRLO1

XLON

2042

111.00

12:32:03

00323219401TRLO1

XLON

596

111.00

12:32:03

00323219402TRLO1

XLON

608

111.00

12:32:03

00323219403TRLO1

XLON

1525

111.00

12:36:28

00323219543TRLO1

XLON

1524

111.00

12:39:15

00323219597TRLO1

XLON

300

111.00

12:43:36

00323219687TRLO1

XLON

636

111.00

12:43:37

00323219688TRLO1

XLON

300

111.00

12:44:27

00323219708TRLO1

XLON

300

111.00

12:44:38

00323219713TRLO1

XLON

400

111.00

12:52:03

00323219934TRLO1

XLON

1806

111.00

12:53:44

00323219977TRLO1

XLON

400

111.00

13:08:12

00323220356TRLO1

XLON

11

111.00

14:44:43

00323223456TRLO1

XLON

2

111.00

14:44:57

00323223459TRLO1

XLON

637

111.00

14:47:24

00323223521TRLO1

XLON

574

111.00

14:47:52

00323223525TRLO1

XLON

1500

111.00

15:30:04

00323224858TRLO1

XLON

869

111.00

15:30:04

00323224859TRLO1

XLON

254

111.00

15:30:19

00323224870TRLO1

XLON

1384

111.00

15:30:19

00323224871TRLO1

XLON

819

111.00

15:30:19

00323224872TRLO1

XLON

1646

111.00

15:30:19

00323224868TRLO1

XLON

5226

111.00

15:30:19

00323224869TRLO1

XLON

1334

111.00

15:30:28

00323224879TRLO1

XLON

2000

111.00

15:31:24

00323224922TRLO1

XLON

2393

111.00

15:32:18

00323224951TRLO1

XLON

798

111.00

15:32:18

00323224952TRLO1

XLON

1301

111.00

15:32:18

00323224947TRLO1

XLON

591

111.00

15:32:18

00323224948TRLO1

XLON

4652

111.00

15:32:18

00323224949TRLO1

XLON

1911

111.00

15:32:18

00323224953TRLO1

XLON

574

111.00

15:32:18

00323224950TRLO1

XLON

1312

111.00

15:36:08

00323225060TRLO1

XLON

1188

111.00

15:36:08

00323225061TRLO1

XLON

1569

111.00

15:36:27

00323225077TRLO1

XLON

1920

111.00

15:37:36

00323225097TRLO1

XLON

42

111.00

15:37:42

00323225102TRLO1

XLON

928

111.00

15:37:44

00323225104TRLO1

XLON

507

111.00

15:37:44

00323225103TRLO1

XLON

177

111.00

15:39:10

00323225146TRLO1

XLON

1312

111.00

15:39:10

00323225147TRLO1

XLON

3594

111.00

15:39:10

00323225145TRLO1

XLON

928

111.00

15:39:11

00323225148TRLO1

XLON

21

111.00

15:39:11

00323225149TRLO1

XLON

806

111.00

15:39:11

00323225150TRLO1

XLON

1632

111.00

15:39:11

00323225151TRLO1

XLON

1

111.00

15:43:15

00323225289TRLO1

XLON

1467

111.00

16:17:29

00323227099TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


